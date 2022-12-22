OKYO Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of IND Application for OK-101 for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

-OK-101 first-in-human Phase 2 trial will incorporate primary and secondary efficacy endpoints characterizing signs and symptoms of Dry Eye Disease-



-Phase 2 study expected to open to enrollment in the first quarter 2023-

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced that it has received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 2, first-in-human, clinical study of OK-101 for the treatment of DED. The FDA previously concurred with OKYO’s plans for designating primary and secondary efficacy endpoints covering both a sign and a symptom of DED in the clinical study protocol.

“We are very pleased to receive clearance from the FDA to initiate our OK-101 Phase 2 study,” said Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OKYO Pharma. “We believe this first-in-human study will help demonstrate that OK-101 may provide a new way to treat DED patients who are not well-served by currently approved drugs. Based on earlier feedback from the FDA we are designating primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in this study that include both a sign and a symptom of the disease. Should our Phase 2 study meet its prespecified primary endpoint, it may accelerate the timeline to a new drug application (NDA) filing for OK-101 with the FDA. The clearance of our IND for OK-101 has been a key priority for the company this past year, and we are excited to be moving this drug into the clinic in the first quarter of 2023.”

OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and neuropathic pain-reducing activities in mouse models of DED and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively, and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid ‘anchor’ contained in the drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gary S. Jacob, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OKYO.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO) is a life sciences company admitted to listing on NASDAQ and on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain. For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain; and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid ‘anchor’ contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.

