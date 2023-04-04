OKYO Pharma : Circular 4 April 2023

THIS DOCUMENT AND ANY ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Document, any accompanying documents or action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, fund manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under FSMA if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

OKYO Pharma Limited

(Incorporated and registered as a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008

with company number 65220)

Proposed Share Capital Consolidation

Main Market Delisting

ADR Facility Termination

New Ordinary Share Nasdaq Listing

and

Notice of General Meeting

This Document comprises a Shareholder circular, containing, inter alia, the Notice of General Meeting and details of the Resolutions pertaining to the proposed Share Capital Consolidation and seeking additional authority to issue additional Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash, to ensure the Company has sufficient headroom to secure further financing (as required) to finance the Phase 2 clinical trial of OK-101 in DED patients, its working capital and other general corporate purposes, and an information memorandum in respect of the Main Market Delisting, the ADR Facility Termination and New Ordinary Share Nasdaq Listing.

This Document should be read as a whole and in its entirety. Shareholder attention is drawn to Part IV - Letter from the Non-ExecutiveChairman of OKYO Pharma Limited of this Document, which contains the recommendation of those Directors who voted at the meeting of the Directors approving this Document.

In addition, risk factors pertaining to the Group and its business are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of filings that the Company made with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2022, published on 15 August 2023, and Form 424B4 prospectus published on 14 March 2023, subsequent reports on Form 6-K and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. Existing Ordinary Shares are admitted to a Standard Listing and to trading on the Main Market.

The General Meeting is scheduled to be held at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP at 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN, United Kingdom at 12.00 midday on 3 May 2023, and the notice convening the General Meeting is set out in Part V - Notice of General Meeting of this Document. The Resolutions will be voted on by taking a poll.

If any Shareholder has not elected to receive Shareholder communications electronically, they will receive a paper Proxy Form. However, online voting is quicker and more secure than paper voting and saves the Company time and resources in processing the votes. If any Shareholder has not already done so, they should visit the Registrar's investor relations web pages at https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Home and provide an email address for future communications.

To be valid, proxy votes must be received by the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, by no later than no later than 12.00 midday on 1 May 2023 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the General Meeting, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned General Meeting). Proxy votes may be received by the Registrar via post c/o The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom, emailed to externalproxyqueries@computershare.co.uk, or, in the case of Ordinary Shares held through CREST, CREST Proxy Instructions should be sent via the CREST system (CREST participant 3RA50). Completion and return of Proxy Forms will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting should they so wish.