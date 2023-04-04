OKYO Pharma : Circular 4 April 2023

THIS DOCUMENT AND ANY ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Document, any accompanying documents or action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, fund manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under FSMA if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.
If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Existing Ordinary Shares, please send this Document and any accompanying documents (excluding personalised forms) as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. However, neither this Document nor any accompanying documents should be forwarded to or sent in or into any jurisdiction in which to do so would constitute a breach of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred part only of your holding of Existing Ordinary Shares, please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.
This Document is not a prospectus, prospectus equivalent document, product disclosure statement or any other form of formal "disclosure document" for the purposes of the laws of any jurisdiction, and is not required to, and does not, contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document under the laws of any jurisdiction. It has not been and will not be approved by or registered with any regulatory body or agency in any jurisdiction.
This Document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell, otherwise dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, otherwise dispose of, issue, purchase, otherwise acquire or subscribe for, any security.
OKYO Pharma Limited
(Incorporated and registered as a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008
with company number 65220)
Proposed Share Capital Consolidation
Main Market Delisting
ADR Facility Termination
New Ordinary Share Nasdaq Listing
and
Notice of General Meeting
This Document comprises a Shareholder circular, containing, inter alia, the Notice of General Meeting and details of the Resolutions pertaining to the proposed Share Capital Consolidation and seeking additional authority to issue additional Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash, to ensure the Company has sufficient headroom to secure further financing (as required) to finance the Phase 2 clinical trial of OK-101 in DED patients, its working capital and other general corporate purposes, and an information memorandum in respect of the Main Market Delisting, the ADR Facility Termination and New Ordinary Share Nasdaq Listing.
This Document should be read as a whole and in its entirety. Shareholder attention is drawn to Part IV - Letter from theNon-ExecutiveChairman of OKYO Pharma Limited of this Document, which contains the recommendation of those Directors who voted at the meeting of the Directors approving this Document.
In addition, risk factors pertaining to the Group and its business are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of filings that the Company made with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2022, published on 15 August 2023, and Form 424B4 prospectus published on 14 March 2023, subsequent reports on Form 6-K and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. Existing Ordinary Shares are admitted to a Standard Listing and to trading on the Main Market.
The General Meeting is scheduled to be held at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP at 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN, United Kingdom at 12.00 midday on 3 May 2023, and the notice convening the General Meeting is set out in Part V - Notice of General Meeting of this Document. The Resolutions will be voted on by taking a poll.
If any Shareholder has not elected to receive Shareholder communications electronically, they will receive a paper Proxy Form. However, online voting is quicker and more secure than paper voting and saves the Company time and resources in processing the votes. If any Shareholder has not already done so, they should visit the Registrar's investor relations web pages at https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Home and provide an email address for future communications.
To be valid, proxy votes must be received by the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited, by no later than no later than 12.00 midday on 1 May 2023 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the General Meeting, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned General Meeting). Proxy votes may be received by the Registrar via post c/o The Pavilions, Bridgewater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom, emailed to externalproxyqueries@computershare.co.uk, or, in the case of Ordinary Shares held through CREST, CREST Proxy Instructions should be sent via the CREST system (CREST participant 3RA50). Completion and return of Proxy Forms will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting should they so wish.
This Document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements' regarding the Group. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'targets', 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this Document and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Directors concerning, inter alia:
the Group's objectives, acquisition, financing and business strategies, results of operations, financial condition, capital resources, prospects, capital appreciation of securities and dividends; and
future deal flow and implementation of active management strategies, including with regard to acquisitions and hedging of foreign currency exposures.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
The Group's actual performance, results of operations, financial condition, distributions to holders of securities and the development of its financing strategies may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this Document.
In addition, even if the Group's actual performance, results of operations, financial condition, distributions to holders of securities and the development of its financing and hedging strategies are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this Document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
Forward-looking statements contained in this Document apply only as at the date of this Document. Subject to any obligations under applicable law and regulations, including, but not limited to, the Listing Rules, UK MAR, FSMA, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Prospectus Regulation Rules, the Directors undertake no obligation publicly to update or review any forward-looking statement included in this Document, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Notice to overseas persons
The distribution of this Document and any accompanying documents in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this Document and any accompanying documents comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Presentation of financial information
Certain data in this Document, including financial information, has been rounded. As a result of the rounding, the totals of data presented in this Document may vary slightly from the actual arithmetical totals of such data. Percentages in tables have been rounded and, accordingly, may not add up to 100%.
No profit forecast or profit estimate
No statement in this Document is intended to constitute a profit forecast or profit estimate for any period.
Times
All times referred to in this Document are, unless otherwise stated, references to the time in London, United Kingdom.
Currency
Unless otherwise indicated, all references in this Document to:
"£" is to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom; and
"US$" is to the lawful currency of the United States.
The Group presents its financial statements in Pounds Sterling, the Group's functional currency.
Governing law
All references to legislation or regulation in this Document are to the legislation of England unless the contrary is indicated.
Any reference to any provision of any legislation or regulation in this Document shall include any amendment, modification, supplement, re-enactment or extension thereof.
The Company is domiciled in Guernsey and subject to the Takeover Code.
2
Enforcement of judgments
Shareholders may not be able to enforce a judgment against some or all Directors.
The Company is incorporated under the laws of Guernsey and the Directors are residents of either the United States, Monaco, or the United Kingdom. Consequently, it may not be possible for a Shareholder to effect service of process upon the Directors within such Shareholder's country of residence or to enforce against the Directors judgments of courts of such Shareholder's country of residence based on civil liabilities under that country's securities laws.
The Company's agent for service of process in the United States is OKYO Pharma US, Inc..
Interpretation
For the purpose of this Document, references to a "company" shall be construed so as to include any company, corporation or other body corporate, wherever and however incorporated or established, words importing the singular shall include the plural and vice versa, and words importing any gender shall include all genders.
Constitution
All Shareholders are entitled to the benefit of, and from the date of their adoption will be bound by, and are deemed to have notice of, the provisions of the Articles.
No incorporation of websites
Neither the content of the Company's website (https://okyopharma.com/) nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to such website has been incorporated in, or forms part of, this Document. The information on any such website has not been verified nor has it been scrutinised or approved by the FCA, the London Stock Exchange, the SEC, Nasdaq or any other authority or regulatory body, and investors should not rely on such information.
General
No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this Document and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied on as having been so authorised.
The delivery of this Document shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Group since the publication of this Document or that the information in it is correct as at any subsequent time to its date.
Copies of this Document will be available for collection, free of charge, at the Registered Office during normal business hours on Business Days for a period of one month from the date of this Document, and an electronic copy of this Document will be available for inspection on the Company's website (https://okyopharma.com/) and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) maintained by the FCA.
THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION OR NEEDS OF ANY PARTICULAR PERSON, AND ITS ARE NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. EACH SHAREHOLDER SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN SOLICITOR, INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER OR TAX ADVISER FOR LEGAL, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE.
This Document is dated 5 April 2023.
3
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - DIRECTORS, REGISTERED OFFICE, ADVISERS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS
5
PART II - EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS
6
PART III - DEFINITIONS
7
PART IV - LETTER FROM THE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF OKYO PHARMA
LIMITED
11
PART V - NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
23
PART I - DIRECTORS, REGISTERED OFFICE, ADVISERS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS
Director
Dr. Gary Steven Jacob
Chief Executive Officer; Executive Director
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone
Non-Executive Chairman
Willy Jules Simon
Senior Non-Executive Director
John Patrick Brancaccio
Non-Executive Director
Bernard Francis Denoyer
Non-Executive Director
The business address of each of the Directors is at the Registered Office.