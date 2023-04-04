OKYO Pharma : General Meeting Proxy Form 4 April 2023

OKYO Pharma Limited

(Registered Office: Martello Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3HB.

Incorporated and registered in Guernsey No. 65220)

(the "Company")

Form of Proxy

Terms used but not defined in this Form of Proxy shall have the meanings given to them in the circular of the Company dated 5 April 2023.

Form of Proxy for use by holders of Ordinary Shares at the General Meeting of the Company convened for 12.00 midday on 20 April 2023.

I / We ................................................................................................................................................................................

(FULL NAMES IN BLOCK CAPITALS)

of .......................................................................................................................................................................................

(ADDRESS IN BLOCK CAPITALS)

hereby appoint the chairman of the General Meeting OR the following person (see note 1 below)

Number of Ordinary Shares held:

…………………………………………………………………………………………………

as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our entitlement on my/our behalf at the General Meeting of the Company to be held on 20 April 2023 at 12.00 midday, and at any adjournment of the General Meeting.

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made by the same shareholder. (See note 2 below).

I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. Please give instructions to your proxy by ticking the appropriate box alongside each resolution. (See note 6 below).

ResolutionsFor Against Vote Withheld

Resolution 1: Share Consolidation

Resolution 2: Directors' authority to allot shares

Resolution 3: General power to disapply pre-emption rights (special resolution)

Resolution 4: Amendments to the Articles (special resolution)

Signature Date