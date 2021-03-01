Log in
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED

(OKYO)
OKYO Pharma : ISSUE OF EQUITY

03/01/2021 | 02:08am EST
1 March 2021


OKYO Pharma Limited ('OKYO' or the 'Company') today announces that it has issued 250,000 ordinary shares of no par value ('Ordinary Shares'), credited as fully paid, at a price of 4.5p per share on the exercise of 250,000 options.

Applications will be made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for Admission in respect of all the 250,000 Ordinary Shares. It is expected that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 3 March 2021.

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares, the enlarged Share Capital will be 672,816,302 ordinary shares of no par value.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Keeren Shah, Chief Financial Officer of OKYO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited

Willy Simon

+44 (0)20 7495 2379

Optiva Securities Limited

Robert Emmet

+44 (0)20 3981 4173

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.

Disclaimer

OKYO Pharma Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,21 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net cash 2020 0,16 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,5 M 77,3 M 77,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart OKYO PHARMA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OKYO Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary S. Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Non-Executive Chairman
Raj Patil Senior Director-Research & Development
Willy Jules Simon Senior Non-Executive Director
Kunwar Shailubhai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED10.00%77
CSL LIMITED-7.27%92 178
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.57%52 131
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.20%43 986
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.17.96%43 127
BIOGEN INC.11.44%41 569
