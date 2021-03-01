OKYO Pharma : ISSUE OF EQUITY

1 March 2021



OKYO Pharma Limited ('OKYO' or the 'Company') today announces that it has issued 250,000 ordinary shares of no par value ('Ordinary Shares'), credited as fully paid, at a price of 4.5p per share on the exercise of 250,000 options.

Applications will be made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for Admission in respect of all the 250,000 Ordinary Shares. It is expected that Admission will become effective, and that dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 3 March 2021.

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares, the enlarged Share Capital will be 672,816,302 ordinary shares of no par value.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Keeren Shah, Chief Financial Officer of OKYO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain.

