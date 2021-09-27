Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. OKYO Pharma Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKYO   GG00BD3FV870

OKYO PHARMA LIMITED

(OKYO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/27 05:17:45 am
4.25 GBX   -2.86%
07:18aOKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Result of Annual General Meeting
GL
09/24NOTICE OF AGM : September 2021
PU
09/09OKYO PHARMA : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Result of Annual General Meeting

09/27/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO (LSE: OKYO), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held at 10:00 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the proxy voting will be available shortly on the Company's website, https://www.okyopharma.com/news.

About OKYO Pharma Limited

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited Willy Simon +44 (0)20 7495 2379

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about OKYO PHARMA LIMITED
07:18aOKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Result of Annual General Meeting
GL
09/24NOTICE OF AGM : September 2021
PU
09/09OKYO PHARMA : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/09OKYO PHARMA LIMITED : ("OKYO" or the "Company") - Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
09/01OKYO PHARMA : Grant of options – Director dealings
PU
08/02OKYO PHARMA : Directors' report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
08/02OKYO Pharma Limited Announces final audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021
GL
08/02OKYO Pharma Limited Announces Audited Earnings Result for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
08/02OKYO PHARMA : Final audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
06/29("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Developm..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -4,10 M -4,10 M
Net cash 2021 4,92 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 58,1 M 58,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart OKYO PHARMA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OKYO Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Non-Executive Chairman
Raj Patil Senior Director-Research & Development
Rajkumar Patil Chief Scientific Officer
Willy Jules Simon Senior Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED-41.67%58
CSL LIMITED10.18%103 032
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.14.59%64 160
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.11.62%51 643
BIOGEN INC.19.13%43 475
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336