  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  OKYO Pharma Limited
  News
  Summary
    OKYO   GG00BD3FV870

OKYO PHARMA LIMITED

(OKYO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/18 06:41:44 am EDT
5.730 GBX   -11.85%
06:36aOKYO Pharma Limited - PDMR Dealing
GL
05/17OKYO Pharma American Depositary Shares Rise in Trading Debut
MT
05/17OKYO Pharma Prices $2.5 Million Public Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OKYO Pharma Limited - PDMR Dealing

05/18/2022 | 06:36am EDT
LONDON and NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and ocular pain, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 25,000 ADSs (each representing 65 ordinary shares of no par value in the market) at a price of US$3.8749 per ADS.

The acquisition increase Mr Cerrone's beneficial interests in the capital of the Company from 39.52% to 39.64% (however the impact of the announced offering closing on 19 May 2022 (the "Offering") will reduce this holding to, in aggregate, 38.50% after allowing for; (i) the ordinary shares to be issued in the Offering; and (ii) the 25,000 ADS purchased by Mr Cerrone in the Offering).

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated
a)NameGabriele Cerrone
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChairman
b)Initial notification /amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameOKYO Pharma Limited
b)LEI213800VVN5CB56Y15A05
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type  of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have  been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentADS representing 65 Ordinary Shares of no par value
b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentISIN for OKYO Pharma Limited ADS: US6793451088
c)Nature of the transactionMarket Purchase
d)Price(s) and volume(s)US$3.8749 - 25,000

f)Date of the transaction17 May 2022
g)Place of the transactionNASDAQ  

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer

Gabriele Cerrone, Non-Executive Chairman		+44 (0)20 7495 2379
   
Optiva Securities Limited
(Broker)		Robert Emmet+44 (0)20 3981 4173
   
RedChip Companies Inc.
(Investor Relations)		Dave Gentrydave@redchip.com

+1 407-491-4498

Notes for Editors:

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipidated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immunological cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) Technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating DED. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory activity in mouse models of DED and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid ‘anchor’ contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

About Dry Eye Disease (DED)

Dry eye is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease (DED) remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,00 M -3,74 M -3,74 M
Net cash 2021 4,92 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,3 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart OKYO PHARMA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OKYO Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Non-Executive Chairman
Raj Patil Chief Scientific Officer
Willy Jules Simon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED-9.09%111
CSL LIMITED-4.63%92 626
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-15.17%42 971
BIOGEN INC.-15.43%29 715
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-42.68%29 181
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-25.12%22 156