OKYO Pharma : PDMR Dealing - Form 6-K

London and New York, 9 June, 2022 - OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, today announces that it has been notified that Willy Simon, a non-executive director, purchased an aggregate of 361,195 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a prices between £0.02679 and £0.0284 each.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Willy Simon 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-executive director b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name OKYO Pharma Limited b) LEI 213800VVN5CB56Y15A05 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of no par value b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for OKYO Pharma Limited GG00BD3FV870 c) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase d) Price(s) and volume(s) £0.0268 - 71,851 £0.0284 - 68,310 £0.0274 - 54,744 £0.0270 - 55,555 £0.0274 - 54,744 £0.02679 - 55,991 f) Date of the transaction 8 June 2022 g) Place of the transaction XLON

OKYO Pharma Limited Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer Gabriele Cerrone, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0)20 7495 2379 Optiva Securities Limited

(Broker) Robert Emmet +44 (0)20 3981 4173

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO) is a life sciences company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

OK-101 is a lipidated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immunological cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) Technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating DED. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory activity in mouse models of DED and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid 'anchor' contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

Dry eye is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease (DED) remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.