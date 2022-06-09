Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. OKYO Pharma Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OKYO   GG00BD3FV870

OKYO PHARMA LIMITED

(OKYO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:04 2022-06-09 am EDT
2.990 GBX   +15.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OKYO Pharma : PDMR Dealing - Form 6-K

06/09/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PDMR Dealing

London and New York, 9 June, 2022 - OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on developing an innovative approach to dry eye care and ocular pain, today announces that it has been notified that Willy Simon, a non-executive director, purchased an aggregate of 361,195 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a prices between £0.02679 and £0.0284 each.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated
a) Name Willy Simon
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-executive director
b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name OKYO Pharma Limited
b) LEI 213800VVN5CB56Y15A05
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of no par value
b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for OKYO Pharma Limited GG00BD3FV870
c) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase
d) Price(s) and volume(s)

£0.0268 - 71,851

£0.0284 - 68,310

£0.0274 - 54,744

£0.0270 - 55,555

£0.0274 - 54,744

£0.02679 - 55,991

f) Date of the transaction 8 June 2022
g) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited

Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer

Gabriele Cerrone, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)20 7495 2379
Optiva Securities Limited
(Broker) 		Robert Emmet +44 (0)20 3981 4173

Notes for Editors:

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO) is a life sciences company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipidated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immunological cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) Technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating DED. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory activity in mouse models of DED and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid 'anchor' contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

About Dry Eye Disease (DED)

Dry eye is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease (DED) remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com.

Disclaimer

OKYO Pharma Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
