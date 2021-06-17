OKYO Pharma : DIRECTORATE CHANGE

OKYO Pharma Limited ('OKYO' or the 'Company') announces that Dr Kunwar Shailubhai has decided to stand down as a director of the Company with immediate effect to focus on his other executive appointments.

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of OKYO, said 'I thank Dr Shailu for his contribution to the Board and the Company and appreciate that his other executive commitments mean that he is no longer able to take an active role going forward'.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

