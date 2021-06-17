Log in
    OKYO   GG00BD3FV870

OKYO PHARMA LIMITED

(OKYO)
OKYO Pharma : DIRECTORATE CHANGE

06/17/2021
OKYO Pharma Limited ('OKYO' or the 'Company') announces that Dr Kunwar Shailubhai has decided to stand down as a director of the Company with immediate effect to focus on his other executive appointments.

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of OKYO, said 'I thank Dr Shailu for his contribution to the Board and the Company and appreciate that his other executive commitments mean that he is no longer able to take an active role going forward'.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF) is a life sciences and biotechnology company admitted to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma Limited

Gary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer

Gabriele Cerrone, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)20 7495 2379

Optiva Securities Limited

(Broker)

Robert Emmet

+44 (0)20 3981 4173

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.okyopharma.com

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,21 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net cash 2020 0,16 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,8 M 81,5 M 80,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 43,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary S. Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Mellon Co-Chairman
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Non-Executive Chairman
Raj Patil Senior Director-Research & Development
Rajkumar Patil Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED-20.67%81
CSL LIMITED6.96%106 239
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.13.72%63 571
BIOGEN INC.59.81%58 914
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.0.85%49 265
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.21.70%45 015