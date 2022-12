By Kyle Morris

Shares in Okyo Pharma Ltd. jumped 22% on Thursday after the company said it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start a Phase 2 clinical study of OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Shares at 0826 GMT were up 0.50 pence at 2.75 pence.

