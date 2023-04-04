Advanced search
    OKYO   GG00BD3FV870

OKYO PHARMA LIMITED

(OKYO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:03:44 2023-04-04 am EDT
1.675 GBX   -18.29%
04:10aOkyo Pharma applies to delist from London Stock Exchange due to costs
AN
03:51aOKYO Pharma Applies to Delist From London Stock Exchange
MT
03:11aUK's OKYO Pharma plans to delist from London in May
RE
Okyo Pharma applies to delist from London Stock Exchange due to costs

04/04/2023 | 04:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Okyo Pharma Ltd on Tuesday said it has applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange PLC to delist its shares from London's Main Market and the standard segments of the FCA's official list.

Okyo is a UK-based preclinical biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain.

It said it made the decision to cancel its listing as the number of shares trading on the Main Market is "negligible and does not justify the associated costs".

The company said it is required to give notice of 20 business days of its intended listing cancellation, with the delisting expected to take place on May 12.

Okyo said the cancellation of its shares on the Main Market will have no effect on its American Depository Shares, each representing 65 ordinary shares, which trade on the Nasdaq exchange.

The company said it will propose to consolidate every 65 existing ordinary shares into one new share of no par value to match its ADS ration, and upon delisting it will collapse its ADS, and directly list the new ordinary shares on Nasdaq in place of the ADSs.

Okyo Pharma shares fell 18% to 1.68 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.59% 7784 Delayed Quote.8.46%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.27% 12189.45 Real-time Quote.16.46%
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED -18.29% 1.675 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,98 M -4,92 M -4,92 M
Net cash 2022 2,06 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart OKYO PHARMA LIMITED
OKYO Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary S. Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keeren Shah Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone Non-Executive Chairman
Raj Patil Chief Scientific Officer
Willy Jules Simon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
