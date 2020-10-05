Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Olainfarm    OLF1R   LV0000100501

OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE - 10/05 08:39:15 am
7.46 EUR   +0.54%
11:45aCORRECTION : Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm
PU
10:50aCORRECTION : Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm
GL
10:46aCORRECTION : Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm
GL
Correction: Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

10/05/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Olainfarm
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Correction: Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

Correction in the wording of the second paragraph. The correct wording is:

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

Additional information:

Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Disclaimer

Olainfarm A/S published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:44:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 137 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2019 6,43 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,06x
Yield 2019 6,24%
Capitalization 105 M 122 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 166
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart OLAINFARM
Duration : Period :
Olainfarm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLAINFARM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,46 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Jeroen Weites Chairman-Management Board
Gundars Berzin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mihails Raizbergs Director-Information Technologies Department
Vladimirs Krusinskis Director-Technical Department
Gita Silina Director-Medicine & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLAINFARM1.64%122
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.25%22 062
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.84.62%16 833
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.17.19%16 592
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.26.62%15 012
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED66.05%11 100
