Correction: Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm
Correction in the wording of the second paragraph. The correct wording is:
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
