Olainfarm : Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

10/05/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Olainfarm
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

JSC Olainfarm (OLF1R, ISIN code LV0000100501) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on October 8, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

JSC Olainfarm will pay dividend 0.32 EUR per share on October 9, 2020.

JSC Olainfarm confirms that the profit paid in dividends was earned before 31 December 2017. It is prior years' profit, which is stated on the balance sheet as at 31 December 2017 and that has not been distributed as dividends.

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Disclaimer

Olainfarm A/S published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:14:03 UTC
