Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Olainfarm    OLF1R   LV0000100501

OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olainfarm : medicines reach patients in Russia according to new medication verification regulations

12/12/2020 | 08:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Olainfarm medicines are successfully reaching patients in Russia. The first batch of serialised products were successfully shipped and accepted by wholesalers in October, now it has reached patients ensuring the continued availability of Olainfarm's products in the market. The first medicines that have reached the patients, were serialized according to the new regulations, are cardiology products.

Olainfarm is committed to improving patient quality of life, including in one of the largest markets worldwide - Russia. We believe that the introduction of medication serialization and tracking regulations ensure better tracking of product circulation and protection of patients against counterfeit medication. Olainfarm worked hand in hand with international software suppliers, IT experts and Russian experts on the introduction of the medication verification system. At the moment, the process is complete - verified, approved and assessed as secure and reliable. First, high-quality heart disease drugs have been successfully introduced to the market and reached patients,' says Elena Bushberg, member of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm, CEO of Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group of companies.

Additionally, as a long-term investment, Olainfarm has established a subsidiary in Russia, which allows it to get insights from the medical community and market research so that the efforts are relevant and current to customer needs. Olainfarm's new subsidiary has put in place a strong digital communication, patient support programs discussing anxiety, and educational platforms for healthcare professionals reaching already 7000 subscribers since September 1st.

At the end of June this year, Olainfarm sent products worth EUR 8 million to cooperation partners in Russia, thus ensuring the continued availability of these medicines during the transition to new Russian medication verification and anti-counterfeiting regulations. Medicines are gradually being made available for sale, thus reducing supplies to Russia in the second half of this year.

Introduction of a special medication serialization and tracking system means huge investments for the manufacturer in preparing manufacturing lines. For this purpose, JSC Olainfarm ceremonially opened its new manufacturing complex a year ago in October. Investments in its construction and the purchase of equipment accounted for approximately EUR 3.6 million.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. JSC Olainfarm is ranked as a TOP14 manufacturing company in Central and Eastern Europe. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries, including Russia and other CIS countries, as well as countries of Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. The basic principle of the company's operations is to produce sustainable healthcare products and services leveraging on manufacturing and commercial expertise.

Disclaimer

Olainfarm A/S published this content on 12 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 01:04:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about OLAINFARM
12/12OLAINFARM : medicines reach patients in Russia according to new medication verif..
PU
12/09OLAINFARM : medicines reach patients in Russia according to new medication verif..
AQ
12/03OLAINFARM : maintains its profit forecast, a short term decline in 9 month sales..
PU
12/02OLAINFARM : Recording of the Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar
AQ
11/30OLAINFARM : maintains its profit forecast, a short term decline in 9 month sales..
AQ
11/30OLAINFARM : Financial calendar for 2021
AQ
11/24OLAINFARM : invites to Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar
AQ
11/02OLAINFARM : confirmed the compliance with Russian Good Manufacturing Practice (G..
PU
11/02OLAINFARM : confirmed the compliance with Russian Good Manufacturing Practice (G..
AQ
11/02Olainfarm confirmed the compliance with Russian Good Manufacturing Practice (..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 137 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2019 6,43 M 7,79 M 7,79 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,06x
Yield 2019 6,24%
Capitalization 102 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 166
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart OLAINFARM
Duration : Period :
Olainfarm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLAINFARM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,24 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Jeroen Weites Chairman-Management Board
Gundars Berzin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mihails Raizbergs Director-Information Technologies Department
Vladimirs Krusinskis Director-Technical Department
Gita Silina Director-Medicine & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLAINFARM-0.82%124
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.38%23 096
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.114.36%20 093
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.31.34%18 484
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.26.94%15 257
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED97.32%13 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ