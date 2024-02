(Reuters) - Singapore's Olam Group on Wednesday posted a 41.4% drop in its full-year underlying profit, hurt by higher interest rates and lower contribution from its Olam Agri business.

Olam, one of the world's biggest agricultural commodity traders, posted an operational profit after tax and minority interests of S$458.1 million ($340.95 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of S$781.5 million from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3436 Singapore dollars)

