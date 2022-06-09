Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Olam International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VC2   SG1Q75923504

OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(VC2)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
1.610 SGD   -1.23%
06/08Olam Group to Redeem $255 Million Worth of Perpetual Securities on July 11
MT
05/23Diana Shipping Secures $20.6 Million Charter Contract for Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel
MT
05/19Palm Oil Stocks Rise in Singapore as Indonesia Lifts Export Ban
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Olam International : launches climate-tech venture Terrascope to enable enterprises to achieve their Net Zero ambitions

06/09/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Terrascope's smart carbon management platform offers GHG measurements which are on average five times faster and show 25% improvement in data confidence

  • Commercial trials across four industry sectors and 15 countries measured over 230 million metric tonnes of GHG emissions

Singapore

Olam has launched its climate-tech venture Terrascope to empower companies to accurately and efficiently manage and reduce their carbon emissions.

Since the beginning of its commercial trials, Terrascope has measured over 230 million metric tonnes of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions for companies from industry sectors with complex supply chains - Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Real Estate, and Consumer Goods - across 15 countries. Current commercial trials are underway with businesses across diverse industries and sectors in the UK, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Terrascope's platform is an Enterprise-grade Software as a Service (SaaS) powered by Data Science and Machine Learning. It was born out of Olam's years of experience to address decarbonisation in its own operations.


Speaking at Ecosperity Week 2022, Maya Hari, CEO of Terrascope, said:

"While a growing number of companies have started their journey to Net Zero in their operations, many face challenges tackling Scope 3 emissions which often comprises as much as 90% of their total carbon footprint. Often the speed in which they can access internal and supply chain data as well as the integrity of that data impedes a quick resolution. That's where Terrascope's technology-led solution is able to help them take these challenges around speed, accuracy and repeatability head-on and accelerate their journey to Net Zero."


Today, less than 10% of companies are able to measure their emissions comprehensively and accurately, according to a survey by Boston Consulting Group1. Corporations that do measure have a 30% to 40% error rate on their emission baselines since carbon accounting is traditionally a complex, laborious, and error prone process.

Terrascope's platform enables companies to both measure emissions comprehensively and accurately while giving companies the ability to track progress through centralised dashboards to better chart their decarbonisation journey. Pokka, Princes and Olam are three companies that were part of the commercial trials with Terrascope and commented on Terrascope's smart carbon management platform.

Rex Macaskill, Group CEO of Pokka said: "Terrascope is a comprehensive platform with efficient baselining that enabled us to complete the exercise within a short period of time. Its ability to provide carbon footprint of finished products is unbelievably amazing, as we can see and identify potential carbon footprint drivers and procure goods and services in a sustainable manner."

David McDiarmid, Corporate Relations Director of Princes Limited said: "We certainly appreciate the speed, expertise and comprehensive nature of Terrascope as we embark on our first steps in measuring scope 3 carbon footprint. Terrascope translates our emissions into reporting in a friendly way and across business sectors, allowing the data to be used beyond our sustainability team. It is particularly important that we could understand the confidence of the data and take actions to improve."

Sunny Verghese, Co-founder and Group CEO of Olamsaid:

"When we piloted this new measurement system at Olam, it showed that our measurement baseline was off by around 35%. Only by understanding where we stand on the quality and granularity of our data, and by improving confidence in our measurement, will we be able to build a pathway to meet our 1.5°C targets."

Terrascope aims to work with businesses across multiple sectors and geographies to assess and address carbon emissions in their operations and help them work towards Net Zero. To find out more about Terrascope, visit www.terrascope.com.

-------------------

1 "Use AI to Measure Emissions-Exhaustively, Accurately, and Frequently." - https://www.bcg.com/press/13october2021-only-nine-percent-of-organizations-measure-emissions-comprehensively

-------------------

Disclaimer

OLAM International Limited published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
06/08Olam Group to Redeem $255 Million Worth of Perpetual Securities on July 11
MT
05/23Diana Shipping Secures $20.6 Million Charter Contract for Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel
MT
05/19Palm Oil Stocks Rise in Singapore as Indonesia Lifts Export Ban
DJ
04/27OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Group appoints Maya Hari as CEO of climate-tech venture Terrascope
PU
04/26Singapore Shares Close in Red; Dyna-Mac Stock Balloons 24% on Securing Two Contracts Wo..
MT
04/25Olam Group Unit to Acquire Canada-based Club Coffee for $118 Million
MT
04/25OLAM INTERNATIONAL : food ingredients (“ofi”) announces acquisition to expand ..
PU
04/07OLAM GROUP PUBLISHES ITS 2021 ANNUAL : “Transforming to serve a changing world&rdquo..
PU
04/07OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021
PU
03/30OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Strategy Report 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 065 M 34 238 M 34 238 M
Net income 2021 686 M 499 M 499 M
Net Debt 2021 11 868 M 8 634 M 8 634 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 6 148 M 4 473 M 4 473 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 43 100
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Olam International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Sunny George Verghese Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neelamani Muthukumar Group Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Ah Doo Lim Chairman
Nihal Vijaya Devadas Kaviratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sanjiv Misra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-8.00%4 473
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.67%322 992
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.56%87 519
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY32.45%50 374
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.18%45 388
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.46%43 541