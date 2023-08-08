DISCLAIMER

General Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Company's financial position, sales volume, profitability, cash flow, working capital, operating expenses and operating results, including financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2023, the second half of 2023 and the third and fourth quarters of 2023, including net sales, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, gross profit margin, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, net interest expense and adjusted effective tax rate; uncertainty related to the macroeconomic environment and trends; customer demand for the Company's products; the Customer's customer base; inventory rebalancing across certain of the Company's customers and the Company's management of excess inventory; inventory obsolescence impacts; the Company's operations and relationships with partners; the Company's team and culture; the Company's product development pipeline and the impact of new product introductions; the Company's business plans, investments, priorities and objectives, including the impact and timing thereof; the Company's sales, marketing, education and public relations initiatives and related investments, and the impact, focus and timing thereof, including holiday kits; the Company's professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels; the Company's international expansion; distribution gains; legal proceedings; warehousing and distribution costs; and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical or current facts. When used in this presentation, words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "intend," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "target," "predict," "project," "forecast," "seek" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that management believes may affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operation. These statements are predictions based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate, and they are not guarantees of future performance. As such, you should not place significant reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements, including any such statements taken from third party industry and market reports.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, inherent uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, time frames or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, time frames or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences and execute on its growth strategies and expansion opportunities, including with respect to new product introductions; the Company's ability to develop, manufacture and effectively and profitably market and sell future products; the Company's ability to accurately forecast customer and consumer demand for its products; competition in the beauty industry; the Company's ability to effectively maintain and promote a positive brand image and expand its brand awareness; the Company's dependence on a limited number of customers for a large portion of its net sales; the Company's ability to attract new customers and consumers and encourage consumer spending across its product portfolio; the Company's ability to successfully implement new or additional marketing efforts; the Company's relationships with and the performance of its suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers and the Company's ability to manage its supply chain; impacts on the Company's business from political, regulatory, economic, trade and other risks associated with operating internationally; the Company's ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; the Company's reliance on its and its third-party service providers' information technology; the Company's ability to maintain the security of confidential information; the Company's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property protection for its products, as well as the Company's ability to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of changes in federal, state and international laws, regulations and administrative policy; the Company's existing and any future indebtedness, including the Company's ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under its credit agreement; the Company's ability to service its existing indebtedness and obtain additional capital to finance operations and its growth opportunities; volatility of the Company's stock price; the Company's "controlled company" status and the influence of investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corporation over the Company; the impact of an economic downturn and inflationary pressures on the Company's business; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly results of operations; changes in the Company's tax rates and the Company's exposure to tax liability; and the other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the other documents that the Company files with the SEC from time to time.

Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in this presentation as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, planned or projected. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent management's views as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Company neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date hereof to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise.