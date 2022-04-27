Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Olaplex Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLPX   US6793691089

OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLPX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.22 USD   +1.07%
04:06pOlaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 11th
GL
04/19Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Olaplex Holdings to $30 From $36, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
04/18Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Olaplex Holdings to $24 From $28, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 11th

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022.

The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by calling (866) 374-5140 (participant passcode 49638412#). International callers may dial (404) 400-0571. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About OLAPLEX
OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Contacts
Financial Media and Investor Relations:
ICR
OLAPLEX@icrinc.com


All news about OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pOlaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 11t..
GL
04/19Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Olaplex Holdings to $30 From $36, Reiterates Over..
MT
04/18Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Olaplex Holdings to $24 From $28, Maintains Stron..
MT
03/29Certain Common Stock of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
03/20OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/20OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Olaplex Holdings' Price Target to $31 from $34, Keeps Overweight..
MT
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Presents at BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail T..
CI
03/09JPMorgan Lowers Price Target for Olaplex Holdings to $23 From $32, Maintains Overweight..
MT
03/09Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Olaplex Holdings to $28 From $46, Maintains Buy R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 821 M - -
Net income 2022 335 M - -
Net Debt 2022 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 130 M 9 130 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 14,07 $
Average target price 27,83 $
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
JuE Wong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Tiziani Chief Financial Officer
Christine Dagousset Chairman
Tiffany M. Walden COO, Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Patricia Glynn Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.-51.70%9 130
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.32%383 384
UNILEVER PLC-7.69%117 501
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-31.18%91 377
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.65%67 685
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-9.13%65 835