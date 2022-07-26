Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Olaplex Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLPX   US6793691089

OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLPX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
16.84 USD   -3.27%
04:06pOlaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 9th
GL
04:05pOlaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 9th
AQ
07/21JPMorgan Adjusts Olaplex Holdings Price Target to $21 From $23, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 9th

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced that it plans to report second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The company plans to host an investor conference call and webcast to review second quarter 2022 financial results at 9:00am ET/6:00am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://ir.olaplex.com/. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Olaplex Holdings, Inc.'s Second Quarter Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About OLAPLEX
OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Contacts
Financial Media and Investor Relations:
ICR
OLAPLEX@icrinc.com


All news about OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pOlaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August..
GL
04:05pOlaplex Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August..
AQ
07/21JPMorgan Adjusts Olaplex Holdings Price Target to $21 From $23, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
06/28OLAPLEX Launches No. 4C Bond Maintenance™ Clarifying Shampoo
CI
06/24OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) dropped from Russell 1000 Value Index
CI
06/24OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.(NASDAQGS : OLPX) dropped from Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 824 M - -
Net income 2022 307 M - -
Net Debt 2022 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 298 M 11 298 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,41 $
Average target price 23,83 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
JuE Wong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Tiziani Chief Financial Officer
Christine Dagousset Chairman
Tiffany M. Walden COO, Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Patricia Glynn Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC.-40.23%11 298
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.98%345 475
UNILEVER PLC-0.87%119 990
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-29.74%92 442
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED7.93%77 170
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.22%65 234