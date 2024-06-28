PRESENTASJON AV RESULTATENE FOR 2. KVARTAL OG 1. HALVÅR 2024

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA

Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA offentliggjør resultatene for 2. kvartal og 1.
halvår
torsdag 15.08.2024 kl 07:30.

I forbindelse med fremleggelse av kvartalsrapporten inviteres det til en
virtuell presentasjon
torsdag 15. august kl 10.00.

Presentasjonen holdes av konserndirektør økonomi og finans Arne B. Sperre, og
overføres via Webcast. Webcasten kan følges på olt.no/investor/kalender.

Det er mulighet til å sende inn spørsmål, både i forkant av, og under
presentasjonen til firmapost.olt@olavthon.no. Spørsmålene besvares under Q & A.

For Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA
Arne B. Sperre
Tel: 926 97 622

