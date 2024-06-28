Real-time
Oslo Bors
05:23:56 2024-06-28 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
218
NOK
-2.24%
-1.80%
+16.89%
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap : PRESENTASJON AV RESULTATENE FOR 2. KVARTAL OG 1. HALVÅR 2024
June 28, 2024 at 05:27 am EDT
PRESENTASJON AV RESULTATENE FOR 2. KVARTAL OG 1. HALVÅR 2024
Issuer
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA offentliggjør resultatene for 2. kvartal og 1.
halvår
torsdag 15.08.2024 kl 07:30.
I forbindelse med fremleggelse av kvartalsrapporten inviteres det til en
virtuell presentasjon
torsdag 15. august kl 10.00.
Presentasjonen holdes av konserndirektør økonomi og finans Arne B. Sperre, og
overføres via Webcast. Webcasten kan følges på olt.no/investor/kalender.
Det er mulighet til å sende inn spørsmål, både i forkant av, og under
presentasjonen til firmapost.olt@olavthon.no. Spørsmålene besvares under Q & A.
For Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA
Arne B. Sperre
Tel: 926 97 622 More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Source
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
OLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 17/27 2,90, Olav Thon Eiendomsselska ASA 19/24 2,62, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 20/28 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 20/25 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 21/26 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 21/28 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsselska ASA 21/25 2.03pct, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 21/31 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsselska ASA 21/27 2.33pct, Olav Thon Eiendomsselska ASA 22/32 4.17pct, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 23/30 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsse ASA 23/25 5,67% SEK, Olav Thon Eiendomsselsk ASA 23/29 5,792%, Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA 24/29 FRN, Olav Thon Eiendomsse ASA 24/26 4,05% SEK, Olav Thon Eiendomsselska ASA 24/30 5,17%
ISIN
NO0005638858, NO0010782899, NO0010864317, NO0010907371, NO0010874266, NO0010940471, NO0010940489, NO0011079790, NO0011077794, NO0011079121, NO0011084709, NO0012495342, NO0013030247, NO0013029488, NO0013076323, NO0013167072, NO0013228445, NO0013246090
Disclaimer Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA published this content on
28 June 2024
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 09:26:29 UTC.
Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA is a Norway-based real estate company. The Company's strategy is to invest in, acquire, develop and own properties with development potential within various real estate segments. The company aims to realise the development potential of the property portfolio through active development, effective management and satisfied tenants. The Company is part of the Olav Thon Group, which is Norwegian private real estate and hotel operator. The Groupâs property portfolio consists of two property segments - Shopping centre properties in Norway and Sweden and Commercial property including rental housing, primarily in the Oslo area. Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap wholly or partly ownes over 50 shopping centres in Norway and Sweden. The Group also manages some centres for external owners.
Average target price
265
NOK
Spread / Average Target
+18.83% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
