Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA is a Norway-based real estate company. The Company's strategy is to invest in, acquire, develop and own properties with development potential within various real estate segments. The company aims to realise the development potential of the property portfolio through active development, effective management and satisfied tenants. The Company is part of the Olav Thon Group, which is Norwegian private real estate and hotel operator. The Groupâs property portfolio consists of two property segments - Shopping centre properties in Norway and Sweden and Commercial property including rental housing, primarily in the Oslo area. Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap wholly or partly ownes over 50 shopping centres in Norway and Sweden. The Group also manages some centres for external owners.