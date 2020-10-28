Old Chang Kee : Annual Reports And Related Documents

BOARD STATEMENT

We are pleased to present Old Chang Kee Ltd.'s ("Old Chang Kee") annual Sustainability Report for our financial year ended 31 March 2020 ("FY2020").

The key material economic, environmental, social and governance ("EESG") factors for Old Chang Kee have been identified and reviewed by the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The board of directors of Old Chang Kee ("Board") oversees the management and monitoring of these factors and takes them into consideration in the determination of the company's strategic direction and policies. Sustainability is a part of Old Chang Kee's wider strategy to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

With the availability of economic, environment, social and governance data, sustainability reporting has gained greater significance to investors. Far from being just an image building exercise, today, it is widely accepted that good EESG practices contribute to the overall long-term success of the company and play an important part in the competition for talent and investment.

Businesses must be quick to adapt to key stakeholders' concerns, closing any potential gaps and capitalising on opportunities amid today's rapidly-changing business environment.

In defining our reporting content, we applied the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI")'s principles by considering the Group's activities, impact and substantive expectations and interests of its stakeholders. We observed a total of four principles, namely, materiality, stakeholder inclusiveness, sustainability index and completeness. For reporting quality, we observed the principles of balance, comparability, accuracy, timeliness, clarity and reliability.

The EESG data and information provided have been derived from internal data monitoring and verification to ensure accuracy.

REPORTING PERIOD AND SCOPE

This Sustainability Report is set out on a "comply or explain" basis in accordance with Catalist Rule 711B and Practice Note 7F of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. Corresponding to GRI's emphasis on materiality, the report highlights the key economic, environmental, social and governance related initiatives carried out by the Company and its significant subsidiaries throughout the 12-month period, from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

Old Chang Kee has chosen the GRI framework as it is the most established international sustainability reporting standard and in respect of the extent to which such framework is applied, this Sustainability Report has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards reporting guidelines, at Core level.

FEEDBACK

We welcome feedback from our stakeholders with regard to our sustainability efforts as this enables us to improve our policies, systems and results. Please send your comments and suggestions to contact@oldchangkee.com.

