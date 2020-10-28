Log in
OLD CHANG KEE LTD.

OLD CHANG KEE LTD.

(5ML)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 10/27
0.65 SGD   -2.99%
05:30aOLD CHANG KEE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
10/16OLD CHANG KEE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 29 September 2020.
PU
09/29CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
Old Chang Kee : Annual Reports And Related Documents

10/28/2020

OLD CHANG KEE LTD.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

1

Old Chang Kee Ltd.

Sustainability Report 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

01

BOARD STATEMENT

3

02

CORPORATE PROFILE

5

03

OUR APPROACH TO SUSTAINABILITY

7

04

ECONOMIC

11

05

ENVIRONMENTAL

13

06

SOCIAL

16

07

GOVERNANCE

26

08

GRI STANDARDS CONTENT INDEX

27

2

Old Chang Kee Ltd.

Sustainability Report 2020

BOARD STATEMENT

BOARD STATEMENT

We are pleased to present Old Chang Kee Ltd.'s ("Old Chang Kee") annual Sustainability Report for our financial year ended 31 March 2020 ("FY2020").

The key material economic, environmental, social and governance ("EESG") factors for Old Chang Kee have been identified and reviewed by the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The board of directors of Old Chang Kee ("Board") oversees the management and monitoring of these factors and takes them into consideration in the determination of the company's strategic direction and policies. Sustainability is a part of Old Chang Kee's wider strategy to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

With the availability of economic, environment, social and governance data, sustainability reporting has gained greater significance to investors. Far from being just an image building exercise, today, it is widely accepted that good EESG practices contribute to the overall long-term success of the company and play an important part in the competition for talent and investment.

Businesses must be quick to adapt to key stakeholders' concerns, closing any potential gaps and capitalising on opportunities amid today's rapidly-changing business environment.

In defining our reporting content, we applied the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI")'s principles by considering the Group's activities, impact and substantive expectations and interests of its stakeholders. We observed a total of four principles, namely, materiality, stakeholder inclusiveness, sustainability index and completeness. For reporting quality, we observed the principles of balance, comparability, accuracy, timeliness, clarity and reliability.

The EESG data and information provided have been derived from internal data monitoring and verification to ensure accuracy.

REPORTING PERIOD AND SCOPE

This Sustainability Report is set out on a "comply or explain" basis in accordance with Catalist Rule 711B and Practice Note 7F of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. Corresponding to GRI's emphasis on materiality, the report highlights the key economic, environmental, social and governance related initiatives carried out by the Company and its significant subsidiaries throughout the 12-month period, from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

Old Chang Kee has chosen the GRI framework as it is the most established international sustainability reporting standard and in respect of the extent to which such framework is applied, this Sustainability Report has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards reporting guidelines, at Core level.

FEEDBACK

We welcome feedback from our stakeholders with regard to our sustainability efforts as this enables us to improve our policies, systems and results. Please send your comments and suggestions to contact@oldchangkee.com.

3

Old Chang Kee Ltd.

Sustainability Report 2020

ACCESS

No hard copies of this Sustainability Report have been printed as part of our efforts to promote environmental conservation. You may visit SGX website or our company website http://oldchangkee.listedcompany.com for our Sustainability Report.

28 October 2020

4

Old Chang Kee Ltd.

Sustainability Report 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Old Chang Kee Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:29:12 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 88,0 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net income 2020 0,85 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net Debt 2020 15,2 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,9x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 78,9 M 58,1 M 58,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,88%
Chart OLD CHANG KEE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Old Chang Kee Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD CHANG KEE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tao-E Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keen Juan Han Executive Chairman
Yeow Chung Song Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Hui Shien Chow Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Su Ming Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD CHANG KEE LTD.-12.75%58
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.83%165 913
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.56.51%36 657
YUM BRANDS-1.52%29 534
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.12.43%22 623
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.25%16 230
