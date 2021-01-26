Old COPPER : Jan. 26, 2021 – JCPenney Turns Up the Volume on Black History Month with Exclusive Assortment of Curated Merchandise

PLANO, Texas (Jan. 26, 2021) - JCPenney is encouraging its customers and associates to 'Turn Up the Volume' this Black History Month. Through exclusive partnership with Black creatives, designers, and Black-owned businesses, the Company has developed an authentic assortment of Be the Change, Black Pride, and Black-owned beauty brand product collections to inspire customers and associates to use their voice and drive justice in the Black community. The assortment includes apparel, artwork, and beauty products, and is now available in stores and at the JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com.

'We fully believe in using our voice to promote the equality of all people, and we believe that no one can be heard unless everyone is heard,' said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchant. 'This year's Black History Month collection was developed with great care in partnership with three renowned Black artists and we stand proudly in support of racial justice and equality.'

Minneapolis-based artist Houston White designed JCPenney's Be the Change and Black Excellence apparel assortment. White is the founder of the Houston White Men's Room, a North Minneapolis barbershop that serves as a gathering place for community building, authentic expression of self, and inclusive celebration of Black culture. The Be the Change collection also features artwork by Dan Houston, an award-winning sculptor and painter known for his trademark use of contrasting colors in his works, which has been described as fearless and reflecting strength and empowerment.

For the Black Pride assortment, colorful apparel and artwork aims to celebrate Black culture and embrace African heritage. To bring this message to life, visual artist and storyteller Synthia SAINT JAMES created vibrant landscapes to capture the essence of countries all over the world. SAINT JAMES designed the first Kwanzaa stamp for the U.S. Postal Service and her work has been hailed as ebullient, bold, and joyful. The Salon and Sephora divisions are also turning up the volume with a beauty assortment that highlights products from Black-owned or founded brands that are blazing trails in the industry.

Additionally, JCPenney is amplifying the voices of its non-profit partners who support Black students. Customers can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at checkout, and all February contributions will be donated to organizations that prepare Black students for college and career experiences. The Company will also underwrite shopping experiences for select students during Suit Up events at ten Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help students look and feel their best as they take the first step in their career.

