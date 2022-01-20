Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ODFL   US6795801009

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

(ODFL)
309.29 USD   -1.01%
03:28pATA Selects Old Dominion Freight Line Driver as America's Road Team Captain
BU
01/14Old Dominion Freight Line to Be Added to NASDAQ-100 Index
MT
01/12TONY XU : All Eyes on -2-
DJ
ATA Selects Old Dominion Freight Line Driver as America's Road Team Captain

01/20/2022 | 03:28pm EST
ATA named 22 drivers to serve as trucking industry ambassadors on the 2022-2023 America’s Road Team

Glen Kirk, an Indiana-based linehaul driver for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., has been named one of American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2022-2023 Road Team Captains. During Kirk’s two-year term as an ambassador, he will travel the country promoting safe driving practices and teaching others about opportunities in the transportation industry. This role is particularly important for the industry today as the need for more drivers continues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005976/en/

(Photo: Old Dominion Freight Line)

(Photo: Old Dominion Freight Line)

The America’s Road Team Captains are an esteemed group of professional truck drivers, selected biennially. The 2022-2023 class represents 17 states, 13 trucking companies, and more than 564 years of experience combined. The ATA evaluates submissions based on superior safe-driving records, industry experience, and expertise in communicating safety standards in the field of transportation. Kirk is one of 22 drivers selected for the 2022-2023 America’s Road Team by a panel of judges including trucking executives and trade media professionals.

“We are extremely proud of Glen and we know that he will be a great representative for our industry and Old Dominion Freight Line during his time as a Road Team Captain. This is a well-deserved recognition,” said Steven Garrish, vice president – safety and compliance for Old Dominion Freight Line. “This last year in particular has been taxing on the industry and these drivers have shown perseverance and dedication through it all, while underscoring the importance of safety on the road. This year’s Road Team has an opportunity to continue to advocate for our industry and teach the next generation of leaders and drivers about trucking.”

Based out of Old Dominion’s Indianapolis service center, Kirk has logged nearly 1.6 million safe driving miles since joining the Company in 2010. Kirk’s safe driving record and competitive spirit drove him to compete and secure a spot in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 National Truck Driving Championships, where he finished first in the three-axle class in 2017. Kirk also received the John Himmel High Point Award, which is awarded to the highest scoring truck driving championships driver in Indiana. Outside of work, he is an active member in the local Franklin, Ind. community as a quartermaster for his son’s Boy Scout troop.

“This industry, like our country, is diverse, hard working and patriotic, and this new class of America’s Road Team Captains reflects all of that,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “I’m proud that they will be representing the industry and ATA as our newest and best ambassadors – educating the country about trucking’s essential role in keeping America moving safely and efficiently.”

Kirk follows in the footsteps of Old Dominion linehaul driver Rhonda Hartman, who served on the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team, and Bill Goins, who served as a Road Team Captain in 2019-2020.

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.


Analyst Recommendations on OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 231 M - -
Net income 2021 1 017 M - -
Net cash 2021 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 35 933 M 35 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 21 601
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 312,43 $
Average target price 335,44 $
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam N. Satterfield Director-Finance & Accounting
David S. Congdon President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kasarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-12.82%35 933
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-1.83%21 071
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.17%9 268
SAIA, INC.-17.17%7 405
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-6.86%6 439
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-2.73%3 101