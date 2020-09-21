Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.    ODFL

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

(ODFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Dominion Freight Line : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

September 2020

Forward-looking Statements

Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words

such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" or similar expressions

are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These

statements are based on Old Dominion Freight Line's current plans and

expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future

activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set

forth in the forward-looking statements. For further information, please

refer to Old Dominion Freight Line's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

3

Full Menu of Services

  • Regional, inter-regional and long-haul LTL from a single-source operation
  • LTL
  • Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other locations
  • Time-sensitiveand appointment shipments

OTHER SERVICES

  • Container Drayage
  • Truckload Brokerage

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 18:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
02:30pOLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : Investor Presentation
PU
09/03OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/03OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : Provides Update for Third-Quarter 2020
BU
09/01OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
08/03Old Dominion Freight Line Grows Service Center Network in 2020
GL
07/31OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/30OLD DOMINION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Per Diluted Sha..
BU
07/23OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 938 M - -
Net income 2020 617 M - -
Net cash 2020 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 21 597 M 21 597 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 930
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 177,58 $
Last Close Price 184,07 $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Congdon Executive Chairman
Earl E. Congdon Senior Executive Chairman
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam N. Satterfield CFO, Senior VP-Finance & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.45.49%21 597
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.12.71%13 887
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.12.16%4 902
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.27.07%3 934
SAIA, INC.34.14%3 233
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.18.03%2 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group