OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

Old Dominion Freight Line : to Broadcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on the Internet

06/30/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through August 4, 2021, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 10158075.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 854 M - -
Net income 2021 908 M - -
Net cash 2021 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 29 574 M 29 574 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,99x
EV / Sales 2022 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 20 482
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 255,03 $
Average target price 258,38 $
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam N. Satterfield CFO, Senior VP-Finance & Assistant Secretary
David S. Congdon Executive Chairman
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kasarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.30.76%29 410
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.18.30%17 119
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.75.80%8 598
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.18.29%6 168
SAIA, INC.16.18%5 534
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.13.62%3 028