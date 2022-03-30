Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODFL   US6795801009

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

(ODFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

03/30/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through May 4, 2022, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 8164823.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
03/29Old Dominion Freight Line Adds Capacity with Seven New or Expanded Facilities in Servic..
BU
03/29Old Dominion Freight Line Adds Capacity with Seven New or Expanded Facilities in Servic..
CI
03/03Old Dominion Freight Line Reports 38.3% Rise in February's LTL Revenue Per Day
MT
03/03OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE : PROVIDES UPDATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
03/03OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/03Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First Quarter 2022
BU
03/01OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/23Tranche Update on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ju..
CI
02/23Tranche Update on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 130 M - -
Net income 2022 1 253 M - -
Net cash 2022 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 36 774 M 36 774 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,91x
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 23 663
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 320,15 $
Average target price 335,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam N. Satterfield Director-Finance & Accounting
David S. Congdon President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kasarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-10.67%36 774
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.2.36%21 937
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.30%9 990
SAIA, INC.-18.46%7 231
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-13.00%5 783
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-10.60%2 804