  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ODFL   US6795801009

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

(ODFL)
  Report
Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call

01/05/2022 | 11:02am EST
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through February 9, 2022, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 4631573.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 231 M - -
Net income 2021 1 017 M - -
Net cash 2021 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 40 827 M 40 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,76x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 601
Free-Float 87,9%
Technical analysis trends OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 354,98 $
Average target price 331,63 $
Spread / Average Target -6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam N. Satterfield CFO, Senior VP-Finance & Assistant Secretary
David S. Congdon Executive Chairman
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kasarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-0.95%40 827
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-1.25%21 807
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.18%10 264
SAIA, INC.-6.60%8 340
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-0.49%6 874
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.1.55%3 237