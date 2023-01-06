Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODFL   US6795801009

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

(ODFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55 2023-01-06 am EST
296.67 USD   +5.40%
11:01aOld Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call
BU
01/04Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $315 From $305, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2022Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call

01/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through February 8, 2023, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 2673176.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
11:01aOld Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Conference Call
BU
01/04Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $315 From $305, Mainta..
MT
2022Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022D. Michael Wray Notifies Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. of His Decision to Retire from..
CI
2022Old Dominion Freight Line Introduces 4.9% General Rate Increase, Effective Jan. 3
MT
2022Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Announces General Rate Increase
BU
2022Credit Suisse Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line's Price Target to $311 From $330, Keeps ..
MT
2022OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
2022Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for Fourth Quarter 2022
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 281 M - -
Net income 2022 1 346 M - -
Net cash 2022 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 31 098 M 31 098 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 24 604
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 281,48 $
Average target price 279,94 $
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam N. Satterfield Director-Finance & Accounting
David S. Congdon President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kasarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-0.81%31 098
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.0.36%17 519
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.29%8 678
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-0.16%5 843
SAIA, INC.0.56%5 557
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.3.10%2 624