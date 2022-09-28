Advanced search
    ODFL   US6795801009

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.

(ODFL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16 2022-09-28 am EDT
254.86 USD   +2.04%
Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
BU
09/23Susquehanna Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line's Price Target to $265 From $270, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/08Old Dominion Freight Line : Autocar, LLC Delivers First All-Electric Terminal Tractor to Old Dominion Freight Line
PU
Old Dominion Freight Line to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

09/28/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available through November 2, 2022, at 1-877-344-7529, access code 3324067.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is one of the largest North American less-than-truckload (“LTL”) motor carriers and provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. The Company also maintains strategic alliances with other carriers to provide LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 340 M - -
Net income 2022 1 339 M - -
Net cash 2022 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 27 916 M 27 916 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 586
Free-Float 87,3%
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Gantt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam N. Satterfield Director-Finance & Accounting
David S. Congdon President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Marty Freeman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Kasarda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-30.31%27 916
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-20.34%16 904
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.02%8 214
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-19.20%5 217
SAIA, INC.-42.95%5 062
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-18.99%2 449