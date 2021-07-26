Old Mutual : Acquisition of securities by The Blackrock Inc (NaN)

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 17/21

26 July 2021

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY THE BLACKROCK INC.

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that BlackRock Inc. has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by BlackRock Inc. now amounts to 5.00% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Sandton