Old Mutual : Acquisition of securities by The Blackrock Inc (NaN)

Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
LSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 17/21
26 July 2021
ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY THE BLACKROCK INC.
In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that BlackRock Inc. has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by BlackRock Inc. now amounts to 5.00% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.
As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
Sandton
|
Sponsors
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities
|
Namibia
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Malawi
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Communications
|
|
Tabby Tsengiwe
|
T: +27 (11) 217 1953
|
Head of Communications
|
M: +27 (0)60 547 4947
|
|
E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
Disclaimer
Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:17:05 UTC.