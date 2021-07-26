Log in
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/23
12.9 ZAR   +0.16%
Old Mutual : Acquisition of securities by The Blackrock Inc (NaN)

07/26/2021 | 07:18am EDT
Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 17/21

26 July 2021

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY THE BLACKROCK INC.

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that BlackRock Inc. has acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by BlackRock Inc. now amounts to 5.00% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA Securities

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

Head of Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 986 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
Net income 2021 356 M 492 M 492 M
Net cash 2021 809 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 6,11%
Capitalization 2 980 M 4 107 M 4 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,90 ZAR
Average target price 16,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Heloise Van der Mescht Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED8.49%4 484
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED13.88%40 829
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.14.93%13 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.32.20%7 960
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.4.45%5 847