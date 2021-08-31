Log in
Old Mutual : CDP 2021 submission

08/31/2021
Old Mutual Limited - Climate Change 2021

C0. Introduction

C0.1

(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.

Old Mutual Limited (OML) is a pan-African investment, savings, insurance, and banking group. It is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana Stock Exchanges.

As part of that Managed Separation, it was agreed that Old Mutual Emerging Markets (rebranded as Old Mutual Limited) would strengthen its focus on Africa and move its primary listing to Africa. As Old Mutual Limited (OML), our primary listing is now on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. We also have a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listings on three other stock exchanges in Africa: Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Our purpose is to help our customers thrive by enabling them to achieve their lifetime financial goals, while investing their funds in ways that will create a positive future for them, their families, their communities and broader society.

OML's carbon footprint for FY2020 is focused only on its South African operations, which account for 82% of group revenue, the rest coming from its Rest of Africa operations.

C0.2

(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Start date

End date

Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting

Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing emissions data

years

for

Reporting

January 1

December 31

No

year

2020

2020

C0.3

(C0.3) Select the countries/areas for which you will be supplying data.

South Africa

C0.4

(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

ZAR

C0.5

CDP

Page

1

of 43

(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.

Operational control

C-FS0.7

S0.7) Which organizational activities does your organization undertake?

Bank lending (Bank)

Investing (Asset manager)

Investing (Asset owner)

Insurance underwriting (Insurance company)

C1. Governance

C1.1

(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?

Yes

C1.1a

(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.

Position of

Please explain

individual(s)

Board-level

TheOMLRisk Committee andOMLResponsible BusinessCommitteeoftheBoard are formally accountableforclimate-relatedissues.During theyear,the ResponsibleBusiness Committee

committee

reviewed and approved the responsible investment policy and monitored compliance with the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and committed OML to report in accordance with the

TCFD recommendations in 2022. The Committees, in conjunction with the OML executive team, set the OML strategic direction and position on climate change, taking into consideration existing

approaches within the investment, general insurance, environmental andresponsible business units.

C1.1b

CDP

Page

2

of 43

(C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues.

Frequency with

Governance

Scope of board-

Please explain

which climate-

mechanisms into

level oversight

related issues

which climate-

are a

related issues are

scheduled

integrated

agenda item

Scheduled - all

Reviewing and

Climate-related risks

The OML Board, via the Board Responsible Business Committee and the Board Risk Committee set the OML direction, strategy and position on

meetings

guiding:

and opportunities

Climate Change in conjunction with the OML executive team, taking into account existing approaches within the investment, general insurance,

Strategy, major

environmental and responsible business units. These Committees, collectively, established the OML Climate Change Task Force to facilitate a

plans of action,

coordinated and structured response to the identification, assessment and mitigation of climate-related risks and opportunities in OML, and set the

risk

mandate for the task force. Oversight is provided via quarterly reviews of OML's progress on climate change.

management

policies, annual

budgets,

business plans

Setting performance

objectives

Monitoring

implementation and

performance of

objectives

Monitoring and

overseeing progress

against goals and

targets for

addressing climate-

related issues

C1.2

CDP

Page

3

of 43

(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.

Name of the position(s) and/or committee(s)

Reporting

Responsibility

Coverage of responsibility

Frequency of reporting to the

line

board on climate-related issues

Chief Risks Officer (CRO)

CEO reporting

Both assessing and managing

Risks and opportunities related to

Quarterly

The Chief Risk Officer sits on the Executive Committee of OML.

line

climate-related risks and

our bank lending activities

opportunities

Risks and opportunities related to

our investing activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our insurance underwriting activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our other products and services

Risks and opportunities related to

our own operations

Other, please specify (Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director)

CEO reporting

Both assessing and managing

Risks and opportunities related to

Quarterly

The Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director is the equivalent of a

line

climate-related risks and

our bank lending activities

Group Sustainability Director and sits on the Executive Committee of OML.

opportunities

Risks and opportunities related to

our investing activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our insurance underwriting activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our other products and services

Risks and opportunities related to

our own operations

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

CEO reporting

Both assessing and managing

Risks and opportunities related to

Quarterly

line

climate-related risks and

our bank lending activities

opportunities

Risks and opportunities related to

our investing activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our insurance underwriting activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our other products and services

Risks and opportunities related to

our own operations

Other C-Suite Officer, please specify (Customer Solutions Director)

CEO reporting

Both assessing and managing

Risks and opportunities related to

Quarterly

line

climate-related risks and

our bank lending activities

opportunities

Risks and opportunities related to

our investing activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our insurance underwriting activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our other products and services

Risks and opportunities related to

our own operations

Other committee, please specify (Climate Change Task Force)

Risk - CRO

Assessing climate-related risks and

Risks and opportunities related to

More frequently than quarterly

reporting line

opportunities

our investing activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our insurance underwriting activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our other products and services

Risks and opportunities related to

our own operations

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Reports to the

Both assessing and managing

Risks and opportunities related to

Please select

board directly

climate-related risks and

our bank lending activities

opportunities

Risks and opportunities related to

our investing activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our insurance underwriting activities

Risks and opportunities related to

our other products and services

Risks and opportunities related to

our own operations

C1.2a

CDP

Page

4

of 43

(C1.2a) Describe where in the organizational structure this/these position(s) and/or committees lie, what their associated responsibilities are, and how climate- related issues are monitored (do not include the names of individuals).

The executive team includes the:

  • Chief Risk Officer, responsible for overall accountability for managing financial and non-financial risks within the organisation (including climate change);
  • Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director, responsible for ensuring climate change directional alignment with our Responsible Business Strategy;
  • Chief Operating Officer, with oversight of group operational issues including our office facilities; and
  • Customer Solutions Director, responsible for the development of new products and services that we might launch in response to climate change.

The Board Committees and executive team manage the Climate Change Task Force whose responsibilities include: coordinating and overseeing work stream activities; ensuring regulatory and TCFD disclosure requirements, coordinating reporting for the executive team and Board committees.

Functional areas of the Task Force include: Group Strategy (ensuring Climate Change directional alignment with OML Group strategy), Responsible Business, Responsible Investment, Group Risk Compliance Business Unit Representation (Segment Strategy) and External Reporting (ensuring disclosure requirements are met).

C1.3

(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?

Provide incentives for the management of

Comment

climate-related issues

Row

Yes

Certain defined ESG metrics have already been added to the relevant scorecards of senior managers, with the development of an overall ESG metric

1

for our variable pay scheme developed in 2020.

C1.3a

(C1.3a) Provide further details on the incentives provided for the management of climate-related issues (do not include the names of individuals).

Entitled to

Type of

Activity inventivized

Comment

incentive

incentive

Chief Operating

Monetary

Emissions reduction

Certain defined ESG metrics including emissions reduction projects, energy reduction projects, and efficiency projects have been added to the scorecard of

Officer (COO)

reward

project

the COO, with the development of an overall ESG metric for our variable pay scheme developed in 2020.

Energy reduction project

Efficiency project

Chief Risk

Monetary

Emissions reduction

Certain defined ESG metrics including emissions reduction projects, energy reduction projects, and efficiency projects have been added to the scorecard of

Officer (CRO)

reward

project

the CRO, with the development of an overall ESG metric for our variable pay scheme developed in 2020.

Energy reduction project

Efficiency project

Chief

Monetary

Emissions reduction

Certain defined ESG metrics including emissions reduction projects, energy reduction projects, and efficiency projects have been added to the scorecard of

Sustainability

reward

project

the Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director, with the development of an overall ESG metric for our variable pay scheme developed in 2020.

Officer (CSO)

Energy reduction project

Efficiency project

Chief

Monetary

Efficiency project

Certain definedESG metrics including efficiency projects and portfolio/fund alignment to climate-related objectives have been added to the scorecard of the

Investment

reward

Portfolio/fund alignment

CIO, with the development of an overall ESG metric for our variable pay scheme developed in 2020.

Officer (CIO)

to climate-related

objectives

Facilities

Monetary

Emissions reduction

Building and facilities managers have energy management and reduction targets within their individual performance targets.

manager

reward

project

C-FS1.4

S1.4) Does your organization offer its employees an employment-based retirement scheme that incorporates ESG principles, including climate change?

We offer an employment-based retirement scheme that

Comment

incorporates ESG principles, including climate change.

Row

No, but we plan to do so in the next two years

OML's employee benefit strategy will look to consolidate existing best practice within the Group and establish a group strategy for offering

1

employees an employment-based retirement scheme that incorporates ESG principles, including climate change.

C2. Risks and opportunities

C2.1

CDP

Page

5

of 43

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
