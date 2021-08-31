Old Mutual : CDP 2021 submission

Old Mutual Limited - Climate Change 2021

C0. Introduction

C0.1

(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.

Old Mutual Limited (OML) is a pan-African investment, savings, insurance, and banking group. It is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana Stock Exchanges.

As part of that Managed Separation, it was agreed that Old Mutual Emerging Markets (rebranded as Old Mutual Limited) would strengthen its focus on Africa and move its primary listing to Africa. As Old Mutual Limited (OML), our primary listing is now on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. We also have a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listings on three other stock exchanges in Africa: Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Our purpose is to help our customers thrive by enabling them to achieve their lifetime financial goals, while investing their funds in ways that will create a positive future for them, their families, their communities and broader society.

OML's carbon footprint for FY2020 is focused only on its South African operations, which account for 82% of group revenue, the rest coming from its Rest of Africa operations.

C0.2

(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Start date End date Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing emissions data years for Reporting January 1 December 31 No year 2020 2020

C0.3

(C0.3) Select the countries/areas for which you will be supplying data.

South Africa

C0.4

(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

ZAR

C0.5