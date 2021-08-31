Old Mutual : CDP 2021 submission

(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Name of the position(s) and/or committee(s)
Reporting
Responsibility
Coverage of responsibility
Frequency of reporting to the
Chief Risks Officer (CRO)
CEO reporting
Both assessing and managing
Risks and opportunities related to
Quarterly
The Chief Risk Officer sits on the Executive Committee of OML.
Other, please specify (Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director)
CEO reporting
Both assessing and managing
Risks and opportunities related to
Quarterly
The Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director is the equivalent of a
Group Sustainability Director and sits on the Executive Committee of OML.
CEO reporting
Both assessing and managing
Risks and opportunities related to
Quarterly
CEO reporting
Both assessing and managing
Risks and opportunities related to
Quarterly
Risk - CRO
Assessing climate-related risks and
Risks and opportunities related to
More frequently than quarterly
Reports to the
Both assessing and managing
Risks and opportunities related to
Please select
