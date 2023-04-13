Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson acquires stock in open market

Old Mutual Ltd - Anglo-South African financial services firm - Says Chief Executive Iain Williamson buys 265,000 shares at an average ZAR11.36 each worth ZAR3.0 million on Wednesday.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR11.32, up 0.4% on Thursday

12-month change: down 10%

Current stock price in London: 49.90 pence, down 2.4%

12-month change: down 29%

