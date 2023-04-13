Advanced search
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
11.27 ZAR   -4.57%
08:36aOld Mutual CEO Iain Williamson acquires stock in open market
AN
03/30Old Mutual : announces its Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance commitments for 2023 (NaN)
PU
03/30South African catastrophes, power woes signal end of cheap insurance
RE
Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson acquires stock in open market

04/13/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Old Mutual Ltd - Anglo-South African financial services firm - Says Chief Executive Iain Williamson buys 265,000 shares at an average ZAR11.36 each worth ZAR3.0 million on Wednesday.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR11.32, up 0.4% on Thursday

12-month change: down 10%

Current stock price in London: 49.90 pence, down 2.4%

12-month change: down 29%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 051 M 1 310 M 1 310 M
Net income 2023 365 M 455 M 455 M
Net cash 2023 980 M 1 222 M 1 222 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 7,55%
Capitalization 2 171 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Zureida Ebrahim Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED7.74%2 706
AXA11.88%75 676
METLIFE, INC.-17.08%46 469
AFLAC INCORPORATED-8.28%40 394
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.08%39 319
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.13%34 970
