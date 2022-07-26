Log in
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
11.34 ZAR   +0.27%
Old Mutual : Change in Directorate

07/26/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref: 34/22

26 July 2022

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with rule 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Old Mutual announces the retirement of Mr Marshall Rapiya, with effect from 31 July 2022, as a non-executive director of the Company, having reached the Board's formal retirement age of 70 years on 25 July 2022.

Board members would like to express their deepest appreciation for Mr Rapiya's significant contribution to the success of the Group over more than four decades, first as an executive, and then, post retirement, as a valued non-executive member of the Board.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA

Securities

Malawi Stock Exchange

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Namibia Stock Exchange

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Vuyo Mtawa

M: +27 68 422 8125

Head: Group Communications

E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Rest of Africa and it has a niche business in Asia. With 177 years of heritage across sub- Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
