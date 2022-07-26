Old Mutual : Change in Directorate

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref: 34/22

26 July 2022

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with rule 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Old Mutual announces the retirement of Mr Marshall Rapiya, with effect from 31 July 2022, as a non-executive director of the Company, having reached the Board's formal retirement age of 70 years on 25 July 2022.

Board members would like to express their deepest appreciation for Mr Rapiya's significant contribution to the success of the Group over more than four decades, first as an executive, and then, post retirement, as a valued non-executive member of the Board.

