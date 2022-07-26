Old Mutual : Change in Directorate

Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
LSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref: 34/22
26 July 2022
CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE
In compliance with rule 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, Old Mutual announces the retirement of Mr Marshall Rapiya, with effect from 31 July 2022, as a non-executive director of the Company, having reached the Board's formal retirement age of 70 years on 25 July 2022.
Board members would like to express their deepest appreciation for Mr Rapiya's significant contribution to the success of the Group over more than four decades, first as an executive, and then, post retirement, as a valued non-executive member of the Board.
|
Sandton
|
|
Sponsors
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA
|
|
Securities
|
Malawi Stock Exchange
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Namibia Stock Exchange
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Communications
|
|
Vuyo Mtawa
|
M: +27 68 422 8125
|
Head: Group Communications
|
E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Rest of Africa and it has a niche business in Asia. With 177 years of heritage across sub- Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.