    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
11.62 ZAR   +3.66%
OLD MUTUAL : Change in Directorate (NaN)
PU
OLD MUTUAL : June 23, 2022Listing of New Instrument
PU
OLD MUTUAL : Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure by a Person with Interests in Relevant Securities
PU
Old Mutual : Change in Directorate (NaN)

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED

Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: OLDM

("OMLACSA" or "the Company")

24 June 2022

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

In compliance with rule 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listing requirements, OMLACSA announces the resignation of Nosipho Molope as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 30 June 2022. Nosipho has completed her nine year tenure as a director on OMLACSA and will take up a position as Non-Executive Director of a company in the financial services sector.

The Board wish to express its deepest appreciation for Nosipho's significant contribution as Board member, specifically as Audit committee Chairperson, a position she held until 31 October 2021.

Sandton

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking , a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
