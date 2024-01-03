Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 01/24

02 January 2024

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYEE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEMES

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("Listings Requirements"), the following information is provided in respect of trading by various Old Mutual employee incentive schemes:

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

22-Dec-23

Number of shares

146 555

Price per share

R12.3308

Value

R1 807 140.39

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

22-Dec-23

Number of shares

78 000

Price per share

R12.2195

Value

R953 121.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

27-Dec-23

Number of shares

840 000

Price per share

R12.6849

Value

R10 655 316.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

28-Dec-23

Number of shares

870 000

Price per share

R12.8345

Value

R11 166 015.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

28-Dec-23

Number of shares

780 000

Price per share

R12.7946

Value

R9 979 788.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

29-Dec-23

Number of shares

598 875

Price per share

R13.0098

Value

R7 791 243.98

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

22-Dec-23

Number of shares

97 703

Price per share

R12.3308

Value

R1 204 756.15

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

22-Dec-23

Number of shares

52 000

Price per share

R12.2195

Value

R635 414.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

27-Dec-23

Number of shares

560 000

Price per share

R12.6849

Value

R7 103 544.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

28-Dec-23

Number of shares

580 000

Price per share

R12.8345

Value

R7 444 010.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

28-Dec-23

Number of shares

520 000

Price per share

R12.7946

Value

R6 653 192.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

29-Dec-23

Number of shares

399 251

Price per share

R13.0098

Value

R5 194 175.66

Clearance to deal in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements was obtained.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Tamela Holdings (Proprietary) Limited

Malawi Stock Exchange

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Namibia Stock Exchange

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Langa Manqele

M: +27 (0)82 295 9840

Head: Investor Relations

E: investorrelations@oldmutual.com

Communications

Tabby Tsengiwe

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

General Manager: Public Affairs

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Africa Regions, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 178 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

