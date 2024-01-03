Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
LSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 01/24
02 January 2024
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYEE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEMES
In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("Listings Requirements"), the following information is provided in respect of trading by various Old Mutual employee incentive schemes:
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
22-Dec-23
Number of shares
146 555
Price per share
R12.3308
Value
R1 807 140.39
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
22-Dec-23
Number of shares
78 000
Price per share
R12.2195
Value
R953 121.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
27-Dec-23
Number of shares
840 000
Price per share
R12.6849
Value
R10 655 316.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
28-Dec-23
Number of shares
870 000
Price per share
R12.8345
Value
R11 166 015.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
28-Dec-23
Number of shares
780 000
Price per share
R12.7946
Value
R9 979 788.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
29-Dec-23
Number of shares
598 875
Price per share
R13.0098
Value
R7 791 243.98
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
22-Dec-23
Number of shares
97 703
Price per share
R12.3308
Value
R1 204 756.15
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
22-Dec-23
Number of shares
52 000
Price per share
R12.2195
Value
R635 414.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
27-Dec-23
Number of shares
560 000
Price per share
R12.6849
Value
R7 103 544.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
28-Dec-23
Number of shares
580 000
Price per share
R12.8345
Value
R7 444 010.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
28-Dec-23
Number of shares
520 000
Price per share
R12.7946
Value
R6 653 192.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
29-Dec-23
Number of shares
399 251
Price per share
R13.0098
Value
R5 194 175.66
Clearance to deal in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements was obtained.
Sandton
Sponsors
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Tamela Holdings (Proprietary) Limited
Malawi Stock Exchange
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
Namibia Stock Exchange
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
Enquiries
Investor Relations
Langa Manqele
M: +27 (0)82 295 9840
Head: Investor Relations
E: investorrelations@oldmutual.com
Communications
Tabby Tsengiwe
M: +27 (0)60 547 4947
General Manager: Public Affairs
E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Africa Regions, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 178 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2024 06:28:45 UTC.