Old Mutual : Dealings in securities on behalf of Employee Share Incentive Scheme (NaN)
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
LSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 30/21
03 December 2021
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYEE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME
In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited the following information is provided in respect of trading by various employee incentive schemes:
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Namibia Employee Broad-Based Empowerment
Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
01-Dec-21
Number of shares
6 436
Price per share
R12.1800
Value
R78 390.48
Sandton
Sponsors
Johannesburg Stock
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities
Exchange
Namibia
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
Zimbabwe
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
Malawi
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
Enquiries
Investor Relations
Sizwe Ndlovu
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
Head of Investor Relations
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
Communications
Vuyo Mtawa
M: +27 68 422 8125
Head: Group Communications
E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at
www.oldmutual.com .
