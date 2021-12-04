Log in
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
Old Mutual : Dealings in securities on behalf of Employee Share Incentive Scheme (NaN)

12/04/2021 | 04:32pm EST

12/04/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 30/21

03 December 2021

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYEE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited the following information is provided in respect of trading by various employee incentive schemes:

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Namibia Employee Broad-Based Empowerment

Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

01-Dec-21

Number of shares

6 436

Price per share

R12.1800

Value

R78 390.48

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities

Exchange

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Vuyo Mtawa

M: +27 68 422 8125

Head: Group Communications

E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
