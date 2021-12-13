Old Mutual : Dealings in securities on behalf of Employee Share Incentive Scheme (NaN)

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
