Old Mutual : Disposal of securities by clients of Allan Gray (NaN)

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

MSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 05/22

24 March 2022

DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 9.904% of the total issues ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.