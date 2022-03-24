Old Mutual : Disposal of securities by clients of Allan Gray (NaN)

Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
MSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 05/22
24 March 2022
DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY
In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 9.904% of the total issues ordinary shares of the Company.
As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
|
Sponsors
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities
|
Namibia
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Malawi
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Communications
|
|
Vuyo Mtawa
|
M: +27 68 422 8125
|
Head: Group Communications
|
E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com