  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Old Mutual Limited
  News
  Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-22
13.33 ZAR   -1.26%
02:12pOLD MUTUAL : Disposal of securities by clients of Allan Gray (NaN)
PU
11:06aNSX Launches Scholars' Investment Challenge
AQ
08:52aOLD MUTUAL : Disposal of Securities by Clients of Allan Gray
PU
Old Mutual : Disposal of securities by clients of Allan Gray (NaN)

03/24/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

MSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 05/22

24 March 2022

DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 9.904% of the total issues ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Vuyo Mtawa

M: +27 68 422 8125

Head: Group Communications

E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Rest of Africa and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
