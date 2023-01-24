Old Mutual : Interest payment notification (NaN)
OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06
JSE alpha code: BOLDM
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:
Bond code:
OML07
ISIN:
ZAG000124579
Coupon:
10.955%
Interest period:
19 September 2022 to 19 March 2023
Interest amount due:
R 62 991 250.00
Payment date:
20 March 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
OML10
ISIN:
ZAG000129644
Coupon:
11.35%
Interest period:
14 September 2022 to 13 March 2023
Interest amount due:
R 35 355 250.00
Payment date:
14 March 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
OML11
ISIN:
ZAG000160094
Coupon:
8.775%
Interest period:
12 December 2022 to 12 March 2023
Interest amount due:
R 43 754 794.52
Payment date:
13 March 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
OML12
ISIN:
ZAG000172412
Coupon:
8.513%
Interest period:
14 November 2022 to 12 February 2023
Interest amount due:
R 42 448 383.56
Payment date:
13 February 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
OML13
ISIN:
ZAG000179680
Coupon:
8.798%
Interest period:
23 December 2022 to 22 March 2023
Interest amount due:
R 32 540 547.95
Payment date:
23 March 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
OML14
ISIN:
ZAG000187204
Coupon:
8.808%
Interest period:
23 December 2022 to 22 March 2023
Interest amount due:
R 24 107 375.34
Payment date:
23 March 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
Bond code:
OML15
ISIN:
ZAG000191131
Coupon:
8.008%
Interest period:
28 October 2022 to 29 January 2023
Interest amount due:
R 10 311 671.23
Payment date:
30 January 2023
Date convention:
Following business day
24 January 2023
Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:06:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
