Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-22
11.62 ZAR   +1.57%
05:07aOld Mutual : Interest payment notification (NaN)
PU
01/20South African rand firms as state utility reduces power cuts
RE
01/20Philippines, U.S. in talks to resume '2-plus-2 meeting' as relations thaw
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Old Mutual : Interest payment notification (NaN)

01/24/2023 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: BOLDM

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments:

Bond code:

OML07

ISIN:

ZAG000124579

Coupon:

10.955%

Interest period:

19 September 2022 to 19 March 2023

Interest amount due:

R 62 991 250.00

Payment date:

20 March 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

OML10

ISIN:

ZAG000129644

Coupon:

11.35%

Interest period:

14 September 2022 to 13 March 2023

Interest amount due:

R 35 355 250.00

Payment date:

14 March 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

OML11

ISIN:

ZAG000160094

Coupon:

8.775%

Interest period:

12 December 2022 to 12 March 2023

Interest amount due:

R 43 754 794.52

Payment date:

13 March 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

OML12

ISIN:

ZAG000172412

Coupon:

8.513%

Interest period:

14 November 2022 to 12 February 2023

Interest amount due:

R 42 448 383.56

Payment date:

13 February 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

OML13

ISIN:

ZAG000179680

Coupon:

8.798%

Interest period:

23 December 2022 to 22 March 2023

Interest amount due:

R 32 540 547.95

Payment date:

23 March 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

OML14

ISIN:

ZAG000187204

Coupon:

8.808%

Interest period:

23 December 2022 to 22 March 2023

Interest amount due:

R 24 107 375.34

Payment date:

23 March 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

Bond code:

OML15

ISIN:

ZAG000191131

Coupon:

8.008%

Interest period:

28 October 2022 to 29 January 2023

Interest amount due:

R 10 311 671.23

Payment date:

30 January 2023

Date convention:

Following business day

24 January 2023

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
05:07aOld Mutual : Interest payment notification (NaN)
PU
01/20South African rand firms as state utility reduces power cuts
RE
01/20Philippines, U.S. in talks to resume '2-plus-2 meeting' as relations thaw
RE
2022Leonteq Settles Legacy Case in English Commercial Court
MT
2022Leonteq lowers profit expectations on reduced demand
RE
2022Old Mutual : partners with Nedbank and Standard Bank on Sustainability-linked funding faci..
PU
2022Old Mutual Limited (JSE:OMU) acquired an additional unknown mino..
CI
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Lloyds but raises Barclays
AN
2022Alpha Growth Completes Acquisition Of Old Mutual International
MT
2022Providence Life Assurance Company Ltd acquired Old Mutual International from Old Mutual..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 032 M 1 277 M 1 277 M
Net income 2022 387 M 479 M 479 M
Net cash 2022 987 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 6,49%
Capitalization 2 685 M 3 323 M 3 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,62 ZAR
Average target price 13,94 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Zureida Ebrahim Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED11.09%3 323
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED9.08%47 513
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.6.31%11 290
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.17.52%8 724
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.03%5 608
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.8.17%3 773