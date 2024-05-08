OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING

The JSE Limited has granted a new financial instrument listing in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Note Programme, as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 13 December 2022.

Bond code: OML18 Authorised programme size: R25,000,000,000.00 Total amount in issue after this issuance: R 11,383,000,000 Instrument type: Floating rate Nominal issued: R1,000,000,000 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 3-month JIBAR as at 6 May 2024 of 8,35% plus 134 bps Coupon rate indicator: Floating Trade type: Price Maturity date: 9 May 2029 Books close dates: 30 July to 8 August, 30 October to 8 November, 30 January to 8 February and 29 April to 8 May Interest payment dates: 9 August, 9 November, 9 February and 9 May Last day to register: By 17:00 on 29 July, 29 October, 29 January and 28 April Issue date: 9 May 2024 Date convention: Following business day Interest commencement date: 9 May 2024 First interest payment date: 9 August 2024 ISIN: ZAG000204827 Additional information: Unsecured subordinated

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors

The note relating to the new financial instrument will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

8 May 2024

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited