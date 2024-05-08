OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06
JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")
NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING
The JSE Limited has granted a new financial instrument listing in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Note Programme, as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 13 December 2022.
Bond code:
OML18
Authorised programme size:
R25,000,000,000.00
Total amount in issue after this issuance:
R 11,383,000,000
Instrument type:
Floating rate
Nominal issued:
R1,000,000,000
Issue price:
100%
Coupon rate:
3-month JIBAR as at 6 May 2024 of 8,35% plus 134
bps
Coupon rate indicator:
Floating
Trade type:
Price
Maturity date:
9
May 2029
Books close dates:
30 July to 8 August, 30 October to 8 November, 30
January to 8 February and 29 April to 8 May
Interest payment dates:
9
August, 9 November, 9 February and 9 May
Last day to register:
By 17:00 on 29 July, 29 October, 29 January and 28
April
Issue date:
9
May 2024
Date convention:
Following business day
Interest commencement date:
9
May 2024
First interest payment date:
9
August 2024
ISIN:
ZAG000204827
Additional information:
Unsecured subordinated
The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors
The note relating to the new financial instrument will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.
8 May 2024
Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
