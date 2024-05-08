OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING

The JSE Limited has granted a new financial instrument listing in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Note Programme, as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 13 December 2022.

Bond code:

OML18

Authorised programme size:

R25,000,000,000.00

Total amount in issue after this issuance:

R 11,383,000,000

Instrument type:

Floating rate

Nominal issued:

R1,000,000,000

Issue price:

100%

Coupon rate:

3-month JIBAR as at 6 May 2024 of 8,35% plus 134

bps

Coupon rate indicator:

Floating

Trade type:

Price

Maturity date:

9

May 2029

Books close dates:

30 July to 8 August, 30 October to 8 November, 30

January to 8 February and 29 April to 8 May

Interest payment dates:

9

August, 9 November, 9 February and 9 May

Last day to register:

By 17:00 on 29 July, 29 October, 29 January and 28

April

Issue date:

9

May 2024

Date convention:

Following business day

Interest commencement date:

9

May 2024

First interest payment date:

9

August 2024

ISIN:

ZAG000204827

Additional information:

Unsecured subordinated

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors

The note relating to the new financial instrument will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

8 May 2024

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

