Old Mutual : New financial instrument listing (OML) (NaN)

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 23/21

22 September 2021

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING AND NOTICE IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008 OF THE GRANTING OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE BY OLD MUTUAL

Shareholders of the Company are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service this afternoon, 22 September 2021 under the Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited ("OMLACSA") code, OLDM, advising that the JSE has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its unsecured floating rate note of R1,500,000,000 in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Multi-Issuer Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 4 March 2020 (the "Guarantee").

The above Guarantee constitutes financial assistance as define in section 45(1) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the "Companies Act") and accordingly notice is hereby given that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board")adopted resolutions to provide financial assistance as contemplated in section 45(1) of the Companies Act, for amounts and on such terms and conditions as determined by the board, pursuant to the authorities granted in terms of the special resolution adopted by shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 21 May 2021 authorising the board of the directors of the Company to provide direct or indirect financial assistance by way of a loan, guarantee, the provision of security to any of its present or future subsidiaries and/or any other company or entity that is or becomes related or inter-related to the Company or any of its subsidiaries, and/ or to any member of such subsidiary or related or inter-related company or entity.

In accordance with section 45(3)(b) of the Companies Act, the Board advises that is satisfied and acknowledges, in respect of the financial assistance, that: