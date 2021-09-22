Old Mutual : New financial instrument listing (OMLACSA) (NaN)

OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING

The JSE Limited has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its unsecured floating rate note in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Multi-Issuer Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 4 March 2020.

New Instrument OML13 Authorised programme size: R25,000,000,000.00 Total amount in issue after this issuance: R8,250,000,000 Instrument type: Unsecured Subordinated Floating Rate Notes Bond code: OML13 Nominal issued: R1,500,000,000 Issue price: 100% Coupon rate: 5.215% (3 Month Jibar as at 20 September 2021 of Coupon rate indicator: 3.675% plus 154 bps) Floating Trade type: Price Final maturity date: 23 September 2026 Books close date(s): 13 December to 22 December, 13 March to 22 March, 13 June to 22 June and 13 September to 22 Interest payment date(s): September 23 September, 23 December, 23 March and 23 June Last day to register: By 17:00 on 12 December, 12 March, 12 June and 12 Issue date: September 23 September 2021 Date convention: Following business day Interest commencement date: 23 September 2021 First interest payment date: 23 December 2021 ISIN: ZAG000179680 Additional information: Senior unsecured floating rate

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investorsand https://clientportal.jse.co.za/Content/JSEPricingSupplementsItems/OML13%20PricingSupplement23 09.pdf

The note relating to the new financial instrument ("Note") will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.