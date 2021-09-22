Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Mutual : New financial instrument listing (OMLACSA) (NaN)

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING

The JSE Limited has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its unsecured floating rate note in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Multi-Issuer Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 4 March 2020.

New Instrument

OML13

Authorised programme size:

R25,000,000,000.00

Total amount in issue after this issuance:

R8,250,000,000

Instrument type:

Unsecured Subordinated Floating Rate Notes

Bond code:

OML13

Nominal issued:

R1,500,000,000

Issue price:

100%

Coupon rate:

5.215% (3 Month Jibar as at 20 September 2021 of

Coupon rate indicator:

3.675% plus 154 bps)

Floating

Trade type:

Price

Final maturity date:

23 September 2026

Books close date(s):

13 December to 22 December, 13 March to 22

March, 13 June to 22 June and 13 September to 22

Interest payment date(s):

September

23 September, 23 December, 23 March and 23 June

Last day to register:

By 17:00 on 12 December, 12 March, 12 June and 12

Issue date:

September

23 September 2021

Date convention:

Following business day

Interest commencement date:

23 September 2021

First interest payment date:

23 December 2021

ISIN:

ZAG000179680

Additional information:

Senior unsecured floating rate

The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investorsand https://clientportal.jse.co.za/Content/JSEPricingSupplementsItems/OML13%20PricingSupplement23 09.pdf

The note relating to the new financial instrument ("Note") will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.

Menique Botha

+27 (10) 234 8720

22 September 2021

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
10:02aOLD MUTUAL : New financial instrument listing (OML) (NaN)
PU
10:02aOLD MUTUAL : New financial instrument listing (OMLACSA) (NaN)
PU
06:06aOLD MUTUAL : Promoting Mental Wellness in the Workplace ... Employees Need Support to Deal..
AQ
09/20OLD MUTUAL : Supporting Employee Mental Health Wellness Amid Covid-19
AQ
09/13OLD MUTUAL : Calls for Post Covid-19 Recovery Plan for Malawi
AQ
09/07OLD MUTUAL : Finalisation announcement and Dividend Currency Equivalents (NaN)
PU
09/07Old Mutual Limited Declares an Interim Dividend, Paid on 11 October 2021
CI
08/31Old Mutual Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/31South African rand firms as risk aversion subsides
RE
08/31OLD MUTUAL : Change in Directorate (OMLACSA) (NaN)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 983 M 1 340 M 1 340 M
Net income 2021 389 M 530 M 530 M
Net cash 2021 819 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 3 502 M 4 772 M 4 772 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,06 ZAR
Average target price 18,33 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Heloise Van der Mescht Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED26.66%4 772
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED24.16%43 952
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.9.50%11 553
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.45.94%8 817
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.13.53%6 214