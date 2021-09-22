Old Mutual : New financial instrument listing (OMLACSA) (NaN)

OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06
JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")
NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING
The JSE Limited has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its unsecured floating rate note in terms of its R25,000,000,000 Multi-Issuer Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited, dated 4 March 2020.
|
New Instrument
|
OML13
|
Authorised programme size:
|
R25,000,000,000.00
|
Total amount in issue after this issuance:
|
R8,250,000,000
|
Instrument type:
|
Unsecured Subordinated Floating Rate Notes
|
Bond code:
|
OML13
|
Nominal issued:
|
R1,500,000,000
|
Issue price:
|
100%
|
Coupon rate:
|
5.215% (3 Month Jibar as at 20 September 2021 of
|
Coupon rate indicator:
|
3.675% plus 154 bps)
|
Floating
|
Trade type:
|
Price
|
Final maturity date:
|
23 September 2026
|
Books close date(s):
|
13 December to 22 December, 13 March to 22
|
|
March, 13 June to 22 June and 13 September to 22
|
Interest payment date(s):
|
September
|
23 September, 23 December, 23 March and 23 June
|
Last day to register:
|
By 17:00 on 12 December, 12 March, 12 June and 12
|
Issue date:
|
September
|
23 September 2021
|
Date convention:
|
Following business day
|
Interest commencement date:
|
23 September 2021
|
First interest payment date:
|
23 December 2021
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000179680
|
Additional information:
|
Senior unsecured floating rate
The Applicable Pricing Supplement is available at: https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investorsand https://clientportal.jse.co.za/Content/JSEPricingSupplementsItems/OML13%20PricingSupplement23 09.pdf
The note relating to the new financial instrument ("Note") will be dematerialised in the Central Securities Depository ("CSD") and settlement will take place electronically in terms of JSE Rules.
|
Menique Botha
|
+27 (10) 234 8720
22 September 2021
Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:07 UTC.