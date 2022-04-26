Log in
Old Mutual : Notice of Annual General Meeting, No Change Statement and Change to the Board

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47 JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU MSE Share Code: OMU NSX Share Code: OMM ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 14/22

26 April 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, NO CHANGE STATEMENT AND CHANGE TO THE BOARD

Shareholders are referred to the Company announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service dated 22 April 2022 regarding the release of the integrated report and investor engagement and are advised that the summary consolidated financial statements together with the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") have been distributed to shareholders today, 26 April 2022.

The audited consolidated financial statements ("AFS"), which were made available on the Company's website on 24 March 2022, were audited by the Company's joint external auditors, Deloitte & Touche and KPMG Inc., who expressed an unmodified opinion on the AFS. The relevant audit opinions are contained in the aforementioned AFS. There have been no modifications to those published on 24 March 2022 and no changes to the audit opinion.

Notice is hereby given that the AGM of the Company will be held by electronic participation only, on Friday, 27 May 2022 at 09:00 to transact the business as set out in the notice of AGM. The Company has retained the services of The Meeting Specialist Proprietary Limited ("TMS") to remotely host the AGM on an interactive electronic platform, in order to facilitate remote participation and voting by shareholders. TMS will also act as scrutineer for purposes of the AGM. In order to participate electronically in and/or vote at the AGM, shareholders are required to contact TMS onproxy@tmsmeetings.co.zaor alternatively contact them on +27 11 520 7950/1/2 as soon as possible, but in any event no later than 09:00 SA time on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. TMS will assist shareholders with the requirements for electronic participation in, and/or voting at, the AGM.

The salient information relating to the AGM is set out below:

2022

Issuer name

Old Mutual Limited

ISIN

ZAE000255360

Share codes

JSE Share Code: OMU LSE Share Code: OMU MSE Share Code: OMU NSX Share Code: OMM ZSE Share Code: OMU

Meeting type

Annual general meeting

Meeting venue

Electronic participation only

Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of the AGM.

Thursday, 14 April

Publication/posting date

Tuesday, 26 April

Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 17 May

Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Friday, 20 May

Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the AGM to be lodged by no later than 10h00 on

Wednesday, 25 May

AGM date

09:00 on Friday, 27 May

Publication of results of the AGM

Friday, 27 May

Website link

www.oldmutual.com

Electronic participation

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with rule 3.59 of the JSE Listing Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following impending change to the Board of directors of the Company ("the Board").

Nosipho Molope has reached the maximum tenure (three terms of three years) on the Board and as a result will step down from the Board with effect from the conclusion of the Company's next AGM, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27 May 2022. Nosipho will however remain on the board of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited. The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Nosipho, who has provided invaluable contributions to the Board and the Company during her tenure as director.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited t/a BofA

Securities Limited

Malawi Stock Exchange

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Namibia Stock Exchange

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head: Investor Relations

E:tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Vuyo Mtawa

T: +27 (0) 68 422 8125

Head: Group Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E:vmtawa@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Rest of Africa and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 176 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
