Old Mutual : Notice of availability of Unaudited Interim Results of Old Mutual Limited the six months ended 30 June 2022 (OMLACSA) (NaN)

OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY (SOUTH AFRICA) LIMITED Registration number 1999/004643/06

JSE alpha code: OLDM ("OMLACSA")

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF OLD MUTUAL LIMITED FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

OMLACSA hereby notifies its debt investors that Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Old Mutual is the guarantor of the OMLACSA OML11, OML12, OML13 and OML14 debt instruments.

The unaudited interim results are available on Old Mutual's website at https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors.

30 August 2022

Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited