Old Mutual : Notice of availability of Unaudited Interim Results of Old Mutual Limited the six months ended 30 June 2022 (OMI) (NaN)

OLD MUTUAL INSURE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration Number: 1970/006619/06

JSE alpha code: MFEI ("Old Mutual Insure")

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF OLD MUTUAL LIMITED FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Old Mutual Insure hereby notifies its debt investors that Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Old Mutual is the ultimate holding company of Old Mutual Insure.

The unaudited interim results are available on Old Mutual's website at https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors.

30 August 2022

Debt Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited