  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
11.51 ZAR   +0.61%
03:04aOLD MUTUAL : Notice of availability of Unaudited Interim Results of Old Mutual Limited the six months ended 30 June 2022 (OMI) (NaN)
PU
03:04aOLD MUTUAL : Notice of availability of Unaudited Interim Results of Old Mutual Limited the six months ended 30 June 2022 (OML) (NaN)
PU
03:04aOLD MUTUAL : Notice of availability of Unaudited Interim Results of Old Mutual Limited the six months ended 30 June 2022 (OMLACSA) (NaN)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Old Mutual : Notice of availability of Unaudited Interim Results of Old Mutual Limited the six months ended 30 June 2022 (OMI) (NaN)

08/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
OLD MUTUAL INSURE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration Number: 1970/006619/06

JSE alpha code: MFEI ("Old Mutual Insure")

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS OF OLD MUTUAL LIMITED FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Old Mutual Insure hereby notifies its debt investors that Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Old Mutual is the ultimate holding company of Old Mutual Insure.

The unaudited interim results are available on Old Mutual's website at https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors.

30 August 2022

Debt Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 1 049 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
Net income 2022 371 M 435 M 435 M
Net cash 2022 1 070 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 7,82%
Capitalization 2 750 M 3 219 M 3 219 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,51 ZAR
Average target price 17,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Zureida Ebrahim Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-12.14%3 219
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.10%45 938
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.69%11 411
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-17.06%7 531
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-10.81%5 539
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.57%3 853