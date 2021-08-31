Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Mutual : Notice of availability of unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (OML) (NaN)

08/31/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLD MUTUAL INSURE LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration Number: 1970/006619/06

JSE alpha code: MFEI ("Old Mutual Insure")

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Old Mutual Insure hereby notifies its debt investors that Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Old Mutual is the ultimate holding company of Old Mutual Insure.

The interim results are available on Old Mutual's website at https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/debt-investors.

31 August 2021

Debt Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
01:42aOLD MUTUAL : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 and trading s..
PU
01:42aOLD MUTUAL : Notice of availability of unaudited Interim Results for the six mon..
PU
01:32aOLD MUTUAL : CDP 2021 submission
PU
01:32aOLD MUTUAL : Presentation slides
PU
08/25OLD MUTUAL : to Fund Solar, Export Growth
AQ
08/23OLD MUTUAL : United Nations Global Compact communication of progress 2020
PU
08/18FTSE 100 Slips 0.2%, Dragged by BHP
DJ
08/18Pound Likely to Rise Vs Euro on UK Economic Outperformance
DJ
08/18EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Caution Dominates as -2-
DJ
08/18S.Africa's Old Mutual sees drop in first-half profit, raises COVID-19 provisi..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 950 M 1 308 M 1 308 M
Net income 2021 397 M 546 M 546 M
Net cash 2021 809 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 3 403 M 4 694 M 4 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,57 ZAR
Average target price 16,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Heloise Van der Mescht Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED22.54%4 694
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED19.87%42 732
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.23.06%12 984
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.53.01%9 298
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.23%5 732