Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 66/23

27 December 2023

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYEE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited the following information is provided in respect of trading by various employee incentive schemes:

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

20-Dec-23

Number of shares

810 000

Price per share

R12.0804

Value

R9 785 124.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

20-Dec-23

Number of shares

540 000

Price per share

R12.0804

Value

R6 523 416.00

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

21-Dec-23

Number of shares

3 070 942

Price per share

R12.1078

Value

R37 182 351.55

Name of the Trust

Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust

Class of security

Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares

Nature of transactions

Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging

transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.

Type of trade

On-market

Date of transaction

21-Dec-23

Number of shares

2 047 294

Price per share

R12.1078

Value

R24 788 226.29

Clearance to deal in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements was obtained.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities

Malawi Stock Exchange

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Namibia Stock Exchange

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Langa Manqele

M: +27 (0)82 295 9840

Head: Investor Relations

E: lmanqele@oldmutual.com

Communications

Tabby Tsengiwe

M: +27 (0)60 547 4949

E: oldmutualnews@oldmutual.com

