Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
LSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 66/23
27 December 2023
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF EMPLOYEE SHARE INCENTIVE SCHEME
In compliance with the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited the following information is provided in respect of trading by various employee incentive schemes:
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
20-Dec-23
Number of shares
810 000
Price per share
R12.0804
Value
R9 785 124.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
20-Dec-23
Number of shares
540 000
Price per share
R12.0804
Value
R6 523 416.00
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Broad-Based Black Economic
Empowerment Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
21-Dec-23
Number of shares
3 070 942
Price per share
R12.1078
Value
R37 182 351.55
Name of the Trust
Old Mutual Limited Employee Trust
Class of security
Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Purchase of Old Mutual Limited ordinary shares in a hedging
transaction in respect of the ESOP and LTIP awards.
Type of trade
On-market
Date of transaction
21-Dec-23
Number of shares
2 047 294
Price per share
R12.1078
Value
R24 788 226.29
Clearance to deal in accordance with paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements was obtained.
Sandton
Sponsors
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities
Malawi Stock Exchange
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
Namibia Stock Exchange
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
Enquiries
Investor Relations
Langa Manqele
M: +27 (0)82 295 9840
Head: Investor Relations
E: lmanqele@oldmutual.com
Communications
Tabby Tsengiwe
M: +27 (0)60 547 4949
E: oldmutualnews@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Africa Regions, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 177 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
Disclaimer
Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 07:00:42 UTC.