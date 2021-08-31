Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Old Mutual Limited
  News
  Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Old Mutual : Presentation slides

08/31/2021
01

RESULTS PRESENTATION

RESULTS

INTERIM

SEGMENT

UNAUDITED CONDENSED

ADDITIONAL

PRESENTATION

RESULTS

REVIEWS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

DISCLOSURES

COMMENTARY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Growing from a firm foundation

Notes:

Agenda

Overview

Financial Review

GROUP CEO

GROUP CFO

Looking Ahead

Q&A

GROUP CEO

Notes:

DO GREAT THINGS EVERY DAY

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

3

Strategic

Objectives

Notes:

Our execution framework

BECOMING OUR

CUSTOMERS' FIRST CHOICE TO SUSTAIN, GROW AND PROTECT THEIR PROSPERITY

Notes:

RESULTS

INTERIM

SEGMENT

UNAUDITED CONDENSED

ADDITIONAL

PRESENTATION

RESULTS

REVIEWS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

DISCLOSURES

COMMENTARY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Execution framework accelerating delivery

RECTIFY

SIMPLIFY

AMPLIFY

Notes:

Execution framework accelerating delivery

RECTIFY

Customers' first

Overall customer

choice and

sustainable returns

satisfaction

for shareholders

Intermediary

Improved capital

optimisation and

proposition

efficient allocation

Notes:

4

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

5

Execution framework accelerating delivery

SIMPLIFY

Announced

Digital platform

Nedbank unbundling

take-up rates

for dividend in specie

increasing

1 million OMP

Winding down of

policies in force

Residual plc

Notes:

Execution framework accelerating delivery

R10 billion

90% of funeral

AMPLIFY

mortality claims

claims paid within

paid

4 hours, 80% in 2020

1 million rewards

1.1 million active

members, from

digital users, in

826,000 in Dec-20

13 African markets

Awarded Best ESG

Responsible Investor

(Africa)

Notes:

RESULTS

INTERIM

SEGMENT

UNAUDITED CONDENSED

ADDITIONAL

PRESENTATION

RESULTS

REVIEWS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

DISCLOSURES

COMMENTARY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

What we've committed to investors

CHANGE

BUILD

REALISE

REGAIN

the trajectory of the

an entirely new

R750 million cost

competitive advantage in

customer experience

insurance business

efficiencies by 2022

Mass and Foundation Cluster

Notes:

What we've committed to investors

RE-ENERGISE

IMPROVE

EMBED

both customer and adviser

investment performance

digitalisation more

experience in Personal Finance

in Old Mutual Investments

firmly in our business

and Wealth Management

operations

Notes:

6

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

7

Old Mutual Shareholder Value Levers

REVENUE

OPERATING

GROWTH

MARGINS

CAPITAL

COMPETITIVE

EXECUTION

EFFICIENCIES

STRENGTHS

& DELIVERY

Notes:

External

environment

Notes:

RESULTS

INTERIM

SEGMENT

UNAUDITED CONDENSED

ADDITIONAL

PRESENTATION

RESULTS

REVIEWS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

DISCLOSURES

COMMENTARY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Responding to adversity

19

46 employees have sadly succumbed to COVID-19

Care packs provided to our employees

-

R4bn free premium cover for frontline healthcare workers

extended to end of 2021

COVID

Partnered with Netcare - Large private vaccination

centre at our Mutualpark campus in Pinelands

Launched Sisonke and #OnsIsSaam campaigns - Public vaccination awareness in SA; and procurement and administration of vaccines in Namibia

Notes:

Responding to adversity

UNREST

Support provided to our affected employees

Partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Pledged to rebuild SMEs in affected areas

CIVIL

Committed to pay claims below R1 million within 21 days

Limited direct impact (agents for SASRIA)

Notes:

8

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

9

Recovering market levels boost profitability

RESULTS

PRESENTATION

INTERIM

SEGMENT

UNAUDITED CONDENSED

ADDITIONAL

RESULTS

REVIEWS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

DISCLOSURES

COMMENTARY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

South Africa - equity market levels (SWIX)

14 000

12 000

10 000

8 000

6 000

4 000

2 000

0

Jan

Dec

2020

2021

Notes:

Rest of Africa market indices (in local currency)

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60

June 2020

June 2021

Malawi all share index

Namibia overall index

Nairobi all share index

Segment

Reviews

Notes:

Pandemic provisions increased by R2 billion

SA COVID-19 EXCESS DEATHS

Actual Expected

Mass and

Foundation

Cluster

May 2020

Notes:

Notes:

10

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021

11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
