Old Mutual : Presentation slides

01
RESULTS PRESENTATION
RESULTS
INTERIM
SEGMENT
UNAUDITED CONDENSED
ADDITIONAL
PRESENTATION
REVIEWS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
DISCLOSURES
COMMENTARY
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Growing from a firm foundation
Notes:
Agenda
Overview
Financial Review
GROUP CEO
GROUP CFO
Looking Ahead
Q&A
GROUP CEO
DO GREAT THINGS EVERY DAY
OLDMUTUAL Limited Group Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021
3
Strategic
Objectives
Our execution framework
BECOMING OUR
CUSTOMERS' FIRST CHOICE TO SUSTAIN, GROW AND PROTECT THEIR PROSPERITY
Execution framework accelerating delivery
RECTIFY
SIMPLIFY
AMPLIFY
Customers' first
Overall customer
choice and
sustainable returns
satisfaction
for shareholders
Intermediary
Improved capital
optimisation and
proposition
efficient allocation
4
5
Announced
Digital platform
Nedbank unbundling
take-up rates
for dividend in specie
increasing
1 million OMP
Winding down of
policies in force
Residual plc
R10 billion
90% of funeral
mortality claims
claims paid within
paid
4 hours, 80% in 2020
1 million rewards
1.1 million active
members, from
digital users, in
826,000 in Dec-20
13 African markets
Awarded Best ESG
Responsible Investor
(Africa)
What we've committed to investors
CHANGE
BUILD
REALISE
REGAIN
the trajectory of the
an entirely new
R750 million cost
competitive advantage in
customer experience
insurance business
efficiencies by 2022
Mass and Foundation Cluster
RE-ENERGISE
IMPROVE
EMBED
both customer and adviser
investment performance
digitalisation more
experience in Personal Finance
in Old Mutual Investments
firmly in our business
and Wealth Management
operations
6
7
Old Mutual Shareholder Value Levers
REVENUE
OPERATING
GROWTH
MARGINS
CAPITAL
COMPETITIVE
EXECUTION
EFFICIENCIES
STRENGTHS
& DELIVERY
External
environment
Responding to adversity
19
‡ 46 employees have sadly succumbed to COVID-19
‡
Care packs provided to our employees
-
‡ R4bn free premium cover for frontline healthcare workers
extended to end of 2021
COVID
Partnered with Netcare - Large private vaccination
centre at our Mutualpark campus in Pinelands
‡ Launched Sisonke and #OnsIsSaam campaigns - Public vaccination awareness in SA; and procurement and administration of vaccines in Namibia
UNREST
Support provided to our affected employees
‡ Partnered with the Nelson Mandela Foundation
‡ Pledged to rebuild SMEs in affected areas
CIVIL
‡ Committed to pay claims below R1 million within 21 days
Limited direct impact (agents for SASRIA)
8
9
Recovering market levels boost profitability
RESULTS
PRESENTATION
South Africa - equity market levels (SWIX)
14 000
12 000
10 000
8 000
6 000
4 000
2 000
0
Jan
Dec
2020
2021
Rest of Africa market indices (in local currency)
150
140
130
120
110
100
90
80
70
60
June 2020
June 2021
Malawi all share index
Namibia overall index
Nairobi all share index
Segment
Reviews
Pandemic provisions increased by R2 billion
SA COVID-19 EXCESS DEATHS
Actual Expected
Mass and
Foundation
Cluster
May 2020
Notes:
10
11
