  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
11.45 ZAR   -2.14%
08:23aOLD MUTUAL : Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure by a Person with Interests in Relevant Securities
PU
06/13OLD MUTUAL : Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure by a Person with Interests in Relevant Securities
PU
06/10OLD MUTUAL : Public opening position disclosure/dealing disclosure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Old Mutual : Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure by a Person with Interests in Relevant Securities

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

LSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref: 20/22

15 June 2022

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Old Mutual Limited (and

subsidiaries)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant

Mediclinic International plc

securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

14 / 06 / 2022

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

  1. In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
    If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

50p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or

9,701,583

1.31%

controlled:

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

9,701,583

1.31%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

security

Ordinary

Sale

750

84.48

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of relevant

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per unit

security

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number of

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

securities

price per

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

to which

unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

option

European

received

relates

etc.

per unit

(ii)

Exercise

Class of relevant

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

security

description

exercised against

securities

per unit

e.g. call option

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription, conversion

applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

1.1.1.1.1.1

Date of disclosure:

15 June 2022

1.1.1.1.1.2

Contact name:

Rasheeqah Ismail

1.1.1.1.1.3

Telephone number:

+27(0)82 0690 377

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited ta BofA Securities

Malawi Stock Exchange

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Namibia Stock Exchange

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Vuyo Mtawa

M: +27 68 422 8125

Head: Group Communications

E: vmtawa@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the Rest of Africa and it has a niche business in Asia. With 177 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, Old Mutual is a crucial part of the communities they serve and the broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 036 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
Net income 2022 371 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2022 1 073 M 1 289 M 1 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 7,98%
Capitalization 2 794 M 3 358 M 3 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 29 861
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,45 ZAR
Average target price 17,66 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain George Williamson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Zureida Ebrahim Chief Operating Officer
Gcinikhaya Loyiso Gobodo Managing Director-Wealth & Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-12.60%3 358
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-20.47%41 474
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.07%9 986
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-30.23%6 536
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-18.60%4 635
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.61%4 034