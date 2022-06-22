Old Mutual : Public Opening Position Disclosure/Dealing Disclosure by a Person with Interests in Relevant Securities
06/22/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
LSE Share Code: OMU
MSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref: 24/22
22 June 2022
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a)Full name of discloser:
Old Mutual Limited (and
subsidiaries)
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions
disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant
Mediclinic International plc
securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
21 / 06 / 2022
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
practicable date prior to the disclosure
In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
50p ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned
9,658,180
1.31%
and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:
9,658,180
1.31%
TOTAL:
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
security
e.g. subscription, conversion
applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any
derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
No
Date of disclosure:
22 June 2022
Contact name:
Rasheeqah Ismail
Telephone number:
+27(0)82 0690 377
