  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Old Mutual Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
11.20 ZAR   +0.09%
07:28aOld Mutual first-quarter gross written premiums jump
AN
07:05aOld Mutual Posts Higher Q1 Gross Written Premiums
MT
05/22Old Mutual Life Assurance to Issue ZAR859 Million Floating Rate Notes
MT
News 
All News

Old Mutual first-quarter gross written premiums jump

05/25/2023 | 07:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - Old Mutual Ltd on Thursday said gross written premiums surged in the first quarter on retention and new business growth.

The Anglo-South African financial services firm reported that gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2023 jumped 19% to ZAR6.51 billion, from ZAR5.47 billion the year prior.

The growth came as a result of better retention and new business growth in its medical and general insurance book in its African regions.

The firm said life annual premium equivalent sales fell 0.7% to ZAR2.87 billion from ZAR2.89 million.

Old Mutual said this decrease driven by lower savings products sales in China as the company stopped selling certain products ahead of regulatory changes. The decline came despite good sales momentum in its retail segments.

The firm said the global economic environment "remains challenging", but that China's easing Covid-19 regulations has boosted activity. Adding to this, Old Mutual said continued loadshedding in South Africa continues to damage its customer confidence.

Old Mutual shares rose 0.1% to ZAR11.21 each in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon. In London, the stock dropped 1.3% to 46.68 pence.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.27% 440.34 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.58% 1929.68 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED 0.09% 11.2 End-of-day quote.7.07%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.91% 141.86 Real-time Quote.-6.03%
